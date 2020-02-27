Latoya Edwards, Danyel Fulton and More to Perform in TROY ANTHONY AND FRIENDS at Joe's Pub

Musical Theatre Factory has announced complete casting for Troy Anthony AND FRIENDS, a one night only evening of celebration, affirmation and liberation in concert on Sunday March 1, 2020, at 7pm. Featuring the work of Troy Anthony (The River is Me, Dark Girl Chronicles, Antioch Mass) in his Joe's Pub debut sung by a 12 piece all POC choir and additional guest performers, alongside the work of collaborators Sukari Jones and Nia Witherspoon, Troy will also be joined be special guest artists representing the Musical Theatre Factory POC Roundtable - Rona Siddiqui, Michelle J. Rodriguez, Jerome Ellis, and Kirya Traber & Sissi Liu - in a powerful evening of song!

Cast featured in the evening include Latoya Edwards (The Rolling Stone, School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play), Danyel Fulton (Broadbend, Arkansas, Jasper in Deadland), Grace Choi (Avenue Q), Genesis Adelia Collado, Cherrye Davis (Trojan Women), Amara Brady, Jen Anaya (One Thousand Nights and One Day, Tamar of the River), Alizae Ivette, Ja'Michael Darnell, Jamaal Clark Turpin, André-Chance Goddard (The Book of Mormon), Manny Dunn (Aida), Marcus Jordan (Rent, Atlantis, A New Musical, Shelley Nicole, Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play, The Rolling Stone), and Valarie Morris

Troy will present songs from The River is Me (lyrics and book by Sukari Jones), Dark Girl Chronicles (play by Nia Witherspoon), as well as brand new music from his upcoming music theater piece Antioch Mass, premiering at The Shed in May 2020. Come and experience an evening of affirmation, reflection, and liberation as we all lift our voices in song. This is not a concert. This is a celebration service. You will not leave the way that you came.

Troy Anthony and Friends is directed by Jenny Koons (Queen of the Night, Men on Boats, A Sucker Emcee), joined by Music Director Richard Baskin Jr. and will take place at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St) on Sunday, March 1 at 7pm. Tickets are $20 in advance / $30 at the door and are available at mtf.nyc/events.

Mei Ann Teo, Producing Artistic Director at MTF says, "We continue our year round celebration of Black History and Futures with MTF Maker Troy Anthony, whose concert is a joyous celebration of queer POC writers and performers. Troy creates gospel inspired choral works, with gorgeous harmonies that lift the spirit and are profoundly healing- we hope you will join us for this exuberant and powerful night!"

Musical Theatre Factory is a 501(c)3 non-profit artist service organization dedicated to developing new work in a collaborative atmosphere free from the pressures of critical or financial success that dismantles oppressive ideologies towards collective liberation through powerful and joyful story and song.

Tickets are $20 in advance / $30 at the door and can be purchased at: mtf.nyc/events





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You