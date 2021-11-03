Larry Hochman, Eli Bolin and More to Take Part in 54 CELEBRATES HANUKKAH: A CELEBRATION OF WRITERS

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will present 54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Celebration Of Writers on December 5th 2021, at 7:00pm and 9:45pm.

Have you ever thought that there are simply not enough Hanukkah songs? Wonder no more! Feinstein's/54 Below will be showcasing some of the best Jewish musical theatre writers as they each present a brand new, original Hanukkah song. The Jewish evening promises to include performances from some of Broadway's biggest mensches as the festival of lights gets the songbook it deserves. Audiences will want the miraculous, musical magic to last for eight days and beyond!

The 7:00pm and 9:45pm concert will feature the writing talents of Preston Max Allen (We Are The Tigers), Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op, Netflix's John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch), Ben Caplan (I Don't Want To Talk About It), Amy Engelhardt (The Bobs, Bastard Jones), Laurie Hochman (Nothing to See Here), Tony Award® winner Larry Hochman (The Book of Mormon, Spamalot), Julian Hornik (Tenn), Anna K. Jacobs (POP!, Teeth), Nico Juber (Millennials Are Killing Musicals), Jed Resnick (Avenue Q, Rent) and Zack Zadek (Deathless, The Crazy Ones).

The performer line-up will feature Sean Altman (Rockapella, Jewmongous), Tiger Brown (Elf, Beauty and the Beast), Barry Carl (Rockapella), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Alexis Field (50 Shades! The Musical), Sarah Goldstein (Drunk Shakespeare), Sara Kapner (The Band's Visit), Jennifer Malenke (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Into The Woods), Allison Posner (Volleygirls), Marissa Rosen (For the Girls) and Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof), with more to be announced soon.

The night will be hosted by theater personality Ilana Levine ("Little Known Facts" Podcast, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown). The concerts are produced by Jen Sandler and have musical direction by Ben Caplan.

54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Festival Of Writers plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, December 5th 2021, at 7:00pm and 9:45pm. There is a $40-$90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.