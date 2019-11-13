Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective In Association with Prop Theatre Presents DOGS! A DOG-THEMED CABARET

Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective (LAPC), in association with Prop Theatre, presents Dogs! A Dog-Themed Cabaret, at Prop Theatre on December 8, 2019 at 7 pm. Continuing a long-time tradition of mixing performance art with original choreographed dance works and live bands, LAPC brings together a wide assortment of artists and musicians for one night of cabaret-style entertainment that celebrates our canine companions.

Performance Artist Andy Somma emcees the evening of dance, juggling, and live music. Featured performances include: juggling by "The Silver Fox" Brad French, mystifying moves from hula hoop artist "The MC Crystallizer," and fresh dance combinations from The Labyrinth Dancers (choreographed by Diane Hamm). Jump blues band Improper Behavior (featuring vocalist Miss Sharon, bassist Gregory Redfeairn, drummer Fran Rinaldo and guitarist Keith Fort) lead the live music portion of the show.

A substantial portion of revenues from Dogs! A Dog-Themed Cabaret will benefit court case dogs in the Safe Humane Chicago program. "Our mission as a company includes community building among performance artists here in Chicago, and we feel strongly about partnering with activist organizations that advance animal rights," said Diane Hamm, LAPC executive director. "Safe Humane is an incredible organization because they fought to change the law to help animals that would have otherwise been forgotten," said Sharon Waltham (Miss Sharon), vocalist in Improper Behavior and LAPC co-founder.

Revenues from Dogs! A Dog-Themed Cabaret will also go toward the new LAPC show, Hotel Violet, slated for early 2020. "Hotel Violet is a multimedia experience that explores the mind of Violet, a 'gorgeous and talented transwoman.' "Despite having been assigned male at birth, she is a woman through and through," said Violet, a self-described 'horror-pop diva.' "Her long journey of self-discovery is exuberantly expressed in the catchy songs and unforgettable performances of Hotel Violet," Violet added.

Tickets are available online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4437281 or by cash at the door. Tickets can also be requested via email at labyrinthartsperformance@gmail.com or by phone at 773-574-6315.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You