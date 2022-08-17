LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY To Celebrate 1 Year Anniversary With Two Star-Studded Shows At The Triad Theater

The popular weekly in-person Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will celebrate its one year with a special anniversary show on Monday, September 26 at 9:30 pm at the popular off-Broadway venue, The Triad Theater.

This special anniversary show will be called Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway- Live at the Triad, and a portion of the ticket sales for this show will benefit The Path Fund, which helps support arts education.

There will also be a second show on Monday, October 17, with special guests, and more details will be announced later. Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway has the unique distinction of being the ONLY Broadway-themed long-form interview talk show in all of NYC.

Think Razzle Dazzle! Sparkle! And Big Broadway Over the Top Fun! That is exactly what this show will feature on September 26. It will also include some of the biggest names in the Broadway industry and audience giveaways and live performances from your favorites! The special guests for this anniversary show will be announced shortly. Tickets are $20 for in-person, and special "Friends with Rye" VIP tickets are $35 and include premium seating and a VIP gift bag. The show will also be live streamed, and tickets for the live stream will be $15. There is a two-drink minimum requirement for anyone who attends in person, per the Triad Theater's policy.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway hosted its first show on September 23, 2021, at BAR 9 in Hells Kitchen, and its first guest was singing sensation Michael Longoria. Since then, Rye has welcomed some awesome "friends," including Broadway's Desi Oakley, Analise Scarpaci, Fergie Philippe, Danny Quadrino, and many other Broadway folks. Others include Drew Gasparini, Joey Contreras, Alyssa Wray (who also sings the theme song for the talk show), Robbie Rozelle, Eric Ulloa, and many more Broadway and off-Broadway sensations. For a complete list of past guests and to see production photos, and to rewatch past live streams, head to www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends

After appearing at Bar 9 for six months every Thursday night, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway moved to the Broadway Makers Marketplace at Columbus Circle in April and continues to host the show there from 6-7 pm on Sundays!

Tickets for the in-person shows are available through the Triad's website by clicking here. If you can't make and want to watch from home, you can purchase tickets for the virtual live-stream via Stellar tickets by clicking here. You don't want to miss out on this exciting event which is going to be the event of the year!

Come out and see why audiences are raving about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway and calling it "the best Broadway talk show of the decade!" and why audiences come out week after week to see "a show that makes them smile and takes them away from what is going on in the world, at least for an hour of their day." Rye Myers is being praised for his passionate, influential, fun, and deep-diving conversations with some of the best names in the Broadway and theater industry!

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is a talk show accessible for ALL Broadway and theater lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is the only live Broadway-themed audience talk show in New York City!

All artists are subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests.

Rye Myers is a talk show Host, Producer, and "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!". He is the Founder of Rye Entertainment, LLC and RyeTheNewsGuy.com, the latter of which he has run for over six years. Rye's infectious, energetic, and compassionate style to connect with people has landed him interviews with OSCAR, GRAMMY, EMMY, and TONY Award winners and big names in the industry, including Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Susan Stroman, George Takei, David Hyde Pierce, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and many others! Rye has produced and hosted numerous video interviews, behind-the-scenes segments, award show round-ups, red carpet coverage, live events, and cabarets. Rye also works with other creatives in helping them interview celebrities, produce their dream project, and more.

He is also the Host and Exec Producer/Creator of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, the popular FREE Broadway-themed variety talk show Sundays at 6:00 p.m at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at Columbus Circle. In addition to that, he Hosts and Producers "Live with Rye!" his digital streaming talk show series on YouTube that premieres new episodes every Tuesday at 6 pm. You can see all of his Hosting and Producing endeavors at www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com and www.RyeEntertainment.com.