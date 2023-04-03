Kristy Cates to Debut New Solo Show CHECK YOUR PLAYBILL at 54 Below

54 Below, Broadway's Tony Award winning Supper Club, will host the premiere of Kristy Cates' new solo show CHECK YOUR PLAYBILL on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 at 9:30pm.

Kristy will look back at a nearly 25-year career that has taken her all over the world - from the recording booth to Broadway stage to running a college musical theatre program....and how a series of unusual events, and saying yes, always leads her exactly where she is meant to be. With iconic songs, and a special guest or two, Kristy's first live solo show since 2007 is not to be missed. Oh! and check your old playbills.... with over 400 performances as the green girl, she just might have been your first Elphaba!

Kristy Cates has been a professional actress in New York City for over two decades. She made her Broadway debut in the Original Broadway Cast of the smash hit, Wicked, as the understudy to Idina Menzel, and can be heard on the iconic cast recording. She went on to play the lead role of Elphaba in Wicked (Broadway, First National Tour, Chicago), Miss Bassett in Finding Neverland (Broadway), Grandma Josephine in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Original Broadway Cast/Cast Recording), Jerry Springer: the Opera (Carnegie Hall), as well as numerous off-Broadway and Regional productions.

She is a professional voiceover artist and has been heard on national tv/radio commercials for such brands as Subway, Almay Cosmetics, Chase Bank, PNC, and more. Kristy is an original member of NYFA's Musical Theatre faculty dating back to 2009 and has taught master classes in musical theatre technique worldwide. In 2019, she was named "Young Alumni of the Year" by her esteemed alma mater, the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, for her combined accomplishments in performance and teaching. Kristy is honored to be the current Chair of Musical Theatre for the Professional Conservatory of Musical Theatre at The New York Film Academy.

Kristy Cates: Check Your Playbill will feature direction by Gregory Treco (Hamilton, Taboo), musical direction and arrangements by Joshua Zecher-Ross (Be More Chill), and PR by Robert W. Schneider (54 Below Original Programming Producer).

Kristy Cates: Check Your Playbill will play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 2nd, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

