Klea Blackhurst to Present Ethel Merman Tribute EVERYTHING THE TRAFFIC WILL ALLOW at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Klea Blackhurst in “Everything the Traffic Will Allow,” her loving tribute to the songs made famous by the quintessential stage personality Ethel Merman, on Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 PM. Rather than a Merman imitation, Klea offers a paean to the great Broadway legend that serves as a potent reminder of Merman’s sheer, undeniable importance to both the history of twentieth century entertainment and the iconic composers like Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, and Jerry Herman, who wrote songs just for her. The engagement is a rare chance to experience Blackhurst’s crackling wit and powerful vocals as she performs her savvy valentine to one of American theater’s greatest stars. The evening features arrangements by Michael Rice and music direction by Bruce Barnes. Tickets are $25-$45, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

is an actress, singer and comedienne known for her award-winning tribute to Ethel Merman, Everything the Traffic Will Allow. She has appeared in legendary concert venues from The London Palladium to Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall to Jazz at Lincoln Center and with symphony orchestras from Atlanta to Boston, Pittsburgh to Philly. Most recently she appeared as Emma Goldman in Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert with the Boston Pops at Tanglewood conducted by Keith Lockhart, and the Cincinnati Pops under the direction of John Morris Russell. Her NY theatre credits include Party Face opposite Hayley Mills, Bingo, Radio Gals, Oil City Symphony, and A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. Her television appearances include “Pose,” “The Knick,” two seasons on “The Onion News Network” as legal pundit Shelby Cross, “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Sesame Street.” Last season, Klea appeared at the Ogunquit Playhouse, where she continues her long association with The Nutty Professor, a new musical by the late Marvin Hamlisch and Rupert Holmes. Originally directed by legendary comedian Jerry Lewis, the show continues its bid for a Broadway run under the direction of Marc Bruni.

is a music director whose Broadway and National Tour credits include: Peter Pan, Cabaret, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella; Kiss Me, Kate; Cats; Jesus Christ Superstar; Cabaret, and Camelot. Off-Broadway: Everything the Traffic Will Allow, Peter and the Wolf, Class Mothers of ‘68, and Nunsense. Bruce also arranged and music directed Hoo Doo Love at The Juilliard School, and Stormy Weather, starring Leslie Uggams at the Prince Theater in Philadelphia. Television: HBO’s “Cathouse, The Musical” as “The Vocal Coach.” Internationally, he has toured with La Scala's production of West Side Story and as a musical ambassador for Lincoln Center’s “Meet the Artist” program. As accompanist and vocal coach: Patti LuPone, Beverly Sills, Lorna Luft, Lou Diamond Phillips, Jo Ann Worley, Billy Porter, Eartha Kitt, and Jeremy Irons.

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Friday, February 16 at 7:00 PM

Marieann Meringolo

“Nice ‘n’ Easy – The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman”

*Livestream Available*

Award-winning recording artist and entertainer Marieann Meringolo presents her critically acclaimed show celebrating the three-time Academy Award-winning songwriting team of Alan & Marilyn Bergman. Having written the lyrics for numerous television shows, films, and stage musicals, the Bergmans also wrote for some of the best artists of our time: Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Michael Jackson, Johnny Mathis, and most notably, Barbra Streisand – who has recorded 64 of their songs. Directed by WILL NUNZIATA, the show will keep your foot tapping, mind thinking, soul yearning, and heart soaring. Songs include “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?,” “Where Do You Start?,” “Nice ‘n’ Easy,” “That Face,” “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “It Might Be You,” and many more.

Sunday, February 25 at 7:00 PM

Lorna Dallas

“Glamorous Nights and Rainy Days”

*Livestream Available*

Lorna Dallas (2020 Bistro Award for “Consummate Cabaret Artistry”) offers a vocally venturesome program featuring sublime standards and surprising rarities by composers as diverse as Michel Legrand, Harold Arlen, Jerry Herman and Ivor Novello. Ms. Dallas will also be premiering two songs, one intended for an unproduced musical about P.T. Barnum and a special commission written for her by Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway. As further indication of her continued consummate artistry, she scales the dizzying heights of the complete “Here’s That Rainy Day,” written over sixty ago for Dolores Gray and rarely performed since then. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort and features musical direction by Christopher Denny.

Saturday, March 2 at 7:00 PM

LAUREN DAVIDSON

Country Music Association (CMA) artist and Grammy Recording Academy member Lauren Davidson is unconventional, inimitable, and unmissable. Blending New York City vibes with the rich tones of Contemporary Country Music, she has created a genre all her own, and audiences and critics just can’t get enough. Audio Fuzz Magazine describes Lauren as “an early Patsy Cline or Linda Ronstadt; with that I can do this myself attitude” while Digital Journal dubbed her “one of country music’s most underrated female artists” on the scene. She has made countless radio appearances, played shows with Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, and most recently Country Music Legend, Willie Nelson. She also performed at the creme of New York venues, Madison Square Garden, as part of PBR’s sold-out “Unleash the Beast” tour.

Saturday, March 16 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn’t it a Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.

Monday, March 25 at 7:00 PM

Lisa Dawn Miller

“For Once in My Life: The Songs of Ron Miller”

*Livestream Available*

This evening celebrates the work and genius of one of the greatest songwriters of our time. As one of Motown’s most successful hitmakers, legendary songwriter and producer Ron Miller, penned some of the label’s biggest hits including multiple Grammy Award winner, “For Once in My Life,” recorded by over 700 major label artists and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Some of his other standards include, “Touch Me in the Morning,” “Heaven Help Us All,” “A Place in the Sun,” “Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday,” “Someday at Christmas,” “I’ve Never Been to Me,” and “If I Could.” Motown founder Berry Gordy said it best, “Ron Miller, an artist like you does not only come ‘For Once in My Life,’ but for once, period.” Ron’s daughter, producer/singer/songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller, shares the stories that inspired hits and touches on what it took to win the rights back to her father’s vast legacy catalogue while performing song gems along with special guests.

Thursday, April 18 at 7:00 PM

LAURA ANGLADE QUARTET

The Laura Anglade quartet, including Ms. Anglade on vocals, Ben Rosenblum on piano and accordion, Marty Jaffe on bass, and Ben Zweig on drums, draws their repertoire from the Great American Songbook and French classics made famous by Michel Legrand, Barbara, Charles Trenet, and more.

Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at 7:00 PM

Karen Mason and Louis Rosen

“Ages Since the Last Time”

*Livestream Available*

Broadway and cabaret star Karen Mason and award-winning songwriter and performer Louis Rosen reunite for a celebration of almost 50 years of collaboration and friendship, with two evenings of Louis’ songs and a few selections by their dear mutual friend, Karen’s original musical director, the late Brian Lasser.