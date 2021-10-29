Kiss The Sky to Present Annual JIMI HENDRIX BIRTHDAY PARTY at The Cutting Room

On Sunday November 28th, Kiss The Sky will return to New York City with their much anticipated, annual Jimi Hendrix Birthday Party. Join the #1 Hendrix show in the world as they perform and celebrate what would have been the guitar icon's 78th birthday at The Cutting Room on of the best venues in NYC to see a show. The evening stars left handed guitar virtuoso Jimy Bleu, Kiss The Sky's world class musicians and some special guests.

KISS THE SKY recreates Jimi Hendrix's most iconic concert moments LIVE from Monterey Pop to Woodstock and more done in meticulous detailed fashion. Kiss the Sky has toured nationally and internationally to rave audience and press reviews at top venues, won "World's Greatest Tribute" award for performing Hendrix on national cable channel AXS-TV and have performed with and received accolades from former Hendrix bandmates, Billy Cox, Juma Sultan, Gerardo Velez and Buddy Miles.

Playing the part of Jimi Hendrix is Jimy Bleu, the longest running Hendrix tribute specialist in the world and a virtuoso left-handed guitarist just like Hendrix himself. Mr. Bleu's incredible ability to make all the famous Hendrix moves - playing guitar behind his back, head, between his legs and with his teeth are done with such proficiency it leaves crowds stunned... feeling like they have seen Hendrix himself!

Dedicated to historical accuracy in both look and sound, Kiss The Sky uses authentic 60's retro wardrobe and replica musical instruments played note for note by world-class touring musicians. A psychedelic liquid light f/x and videos add the finishing touches to recreate the experience that is Jimi Hendrix!

For more information visit: https://www.jambase.com/show/kiss-the-sky-the-cutting-room-20211128

WATCH KISS THE SKY PERFORM BELOW!