Featuring extra-special guest performers: KT Sullivan Bright Light Bright Light Boy Radio David LaMarr & Sidney Myer.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Kim David Smith's A WERY WEIMAR CHRISTMAS At Club Cumming, December 18

Performer Kim David Smith brings his 4th annual presentation of "A Wery Weimar Christmas" at CLUB CUMMING Sunday, December 18. Featuring extra-special guest performers: KT Sullivan Bright Light Bright Light Boy Radio David LaMarr & Sidney Myer

Described by Broadway World as the "David Bowie of cabaret," "slyly subversive" by the Wall Street Journal, and labeled the "male Marlene Dietrich" by the New York Times, Australian Kim David Smith courts holiday cheer amid the glitter, doom, and decadence of 1920's Berlin in a fabulously queer, Christmassy kabarett fantasia.

Debuting at Club Cumming in December 2019, A Wery Weimar Christmas manifested in 2020 as a virtual holiday apparition (streamed from Club Cumming and reviewed here by Stephen Mosher for Broadway World), retook the live stage in December 2021, and in 2022 returns for another not-so-silent night of vigorously jingled bells. Re-imagined modern-day muses meet Weill, Hollaender, and Spoliansky in Smith's Minogue-and-Marlene-drenched salute to the Yuletide season.

With music direction by award-winning accompanist Tracy Stark, Smith is joined by special guests Bright Light Bright Light (Fun City, Choreography), Boy Radio (Pop That, Frank), K.T Sullivan (NYC cabaret royalty and Artistic Director of the Mabel Mercer Foundation), David LaMarr (Dreamgirls, Kinky Boots), and New York's beloved father of the great small stage, Sidney Myer, in bringing a little kabarett closeness to Christmastide 2022.

Sunday, December 18 at Club Cumming: 505 East 6th Street, NYC Doors at 9pm, performance at 9:30pm. $30 Cover Clubcummingnyc.com for tickets, www.kimdavidsmith.com for more information.

Australian KIM DAVID SMITH is a Helpmann Award nominated singer and cabaret performer, known for his Weimar-era inspired works that juxtapose authentic musical material with stylistic takes on current popular tunes. His electro-pop albums Nova and Supernova are available worldwide on iTunes and Amazon, and his debut live album "Kim David Smith Live at Joe's Pub" was released in July 2020 (for which he received a 2022 Bistro Award for "Outstanding Achievement in Recording").

His cabaret programmes, "Mostly Marlene, "A Wery Weimar Christmas," "Morphium Kabarett" and "Kim Sings Kylie" have performed regularly in New York City at Café Sabarsky at the Neue Galerie, Joe's Pub at the Public Theatre, Club Cumming, the Laurie Beechman Theatre, the Duo Theatre at DMAC, and Bard Spiegeltent at Bard College. In Australia, Smith has been presented at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, the inaugural Sydney Cabaret Festival, The Festival of Voices, The Brisbane Cabaret Festival, Slide Cabaret Festival, The Ballarat Cabaret Festival, Chapel Off Chapel, the National Gallery of Victoria, and Smith's cabaret birthplace, Melbourne's Butterfly Club. 2009 saw Smith presented with the Bistro Award for Special Achievement as an Outstanding Performer (honored alongside Liza Minnelli and Charles Aznavour).

He was also nominated for 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017, and 2022 Manhattan Association of Cabaret (MAC) Awards in the Outstanding Male Vocalist category. Smith is a recipient of the American Australian Association's Dame Joan Sutherland Award for aspiring artists (2008), and is a member of the Kabarett Kollektif, a troupe of New York-based artists dedicated to preserving the European cabaret tradition. Mr. Smith studied at the Ballarat Arts Academy in Australia (BA, Music Theatre), and resides in New York City.

KIM DAVID SMITH will present the 4th annual "A Wery Weimar Christmas" at Club Cumming (505 East 6th Street, NYC), Sunday, December 18. Doors at 9pm, performance at 9:30pm. $30 cover. Please visit clubcummingnyc.com for reservations.


