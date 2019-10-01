Kevin Smith Kirkwood Brings 'Classic Whitney: A Greatest Hits Pop Up!' To Joe's Pub

Kevin Smith Kirkwood - who most recently appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, and as a featured performer in the 2019 WORLD PRIDE PARADE on the PROCTOR & GAMBLE float - will return home to Joe's Pub at The Public with CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! for an impromptu 'GREATEST HITS POP UP SHOW' on October 8th at 9:30PM. With reprisals of favorite tunes from CLASSIC WHITNEY shows over the past four years (including special guests Mary J. Blige and Luther Vandross), this show is guaranteed to give audiences more of the CLASSIC WHITNEY they have come to love.

In CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE!, Ms. Houston comes back to earth, reincarnated in the body of Mr. Kirkwood, to deliver a full-out retrospective concert and celebration of some of her iconic live performances. Backed by a full band and three back-up singers (who also play guests including her mother Cissy Houston, brother Gary, and Bobby Brown), Mr. Kirkwood serves Whitney realness with a script that is constructed from excerpts of her live concert banter and interviews, CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! is the ultimate Whitney tribute from the ultimate Whitney fan.

The New York Times wrote "Mr. Kirkwood is fabulous in drag!" in Off Broadway's How to Save the World and Find True Love in 90 Minutes and also hailed him as "Hilarious!" in It's Karate, Kid, The Musical! The Houston Chronicle exclaimed "Mr. Kirkwood's Trixie registers as a genuine dish- a vivacious femme fatale (with a big belting voice to boot)" and The San Francisco Chronicle raved about his "astonishing Whitney Houstion-ish star turn" in Dragapella! Starring the Kinsey Sicks!

Kevin Smith Kirkwood made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award winning musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and earned a 2005 New York Innovative Theater Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor for It's Karate, Kid! After performing in the entire Broadway run of the Tony Award Winning Musical Kinky Boots, Kevin went on to play the role of the 'Scarecrow' in Broadway at Sacremento Music Circus' production of The Wiz, which received rave reviews. Kirkwood also stars as 'Roxy' in the recently released feature horror film titled Condemned (written and directed by Eli Morgan Gesner and also starring Dylan Penn and Lydia Hearst), and he can currently be heard in Stitcher Media/Marvel's newest podcast Woverine:The Lost Trail. CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! is written by Mr. Kirkwood, directed by Ray DeMattis, with musical direction by Drew Wutke, and features vocalists Kerry Flanagan, Jaleesa Beavers, and John Lucas. The band consists of Amy Griffiths, Derek Swink, Matt Scharfglass, and Hajime Yoshida. Costume design is by Marcus Desion, with wigs by Sabanah Styles (Kinky Boots).

The show will be presented at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater. The venue is located in The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th and Astor Place) NYC. . For tickets - which cost $30 - call (212) 967-7555 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM or visit joespub.com, or visit in person at The Public Theater Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street from 2:00 PM daily. There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You