Kevin Allison Presents RISK! Live At Caveat

RISK! is a live show and podcast where people tell true stories they never thought they'd dare to share in public, hosted by Kevin Allison of the legendary TV sketch comedy troupe, The State.

The award-winning live show happens monthly in New York and Los Angeles and has featured people like Janeane Garofalo, Lisa Lampanelli, Kevin Nealon, Margaret Cho, Marc Maron, Sarah Silverman, Lili Taylor, Andy Borowitz and more, dropping the act and showing a side of themselves we've never seen before.

The weekly RISK! podcast gets over one million downloads each month. Slate.com called it "jaw-dropping, hysterically funny, and just plain touching."

Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002. Thursday, 6/27/19. Time: Doors 9:00 PM / Show 9:30 PM. Admission: $15 / Buy Tickets: http://risk-show.com/tour





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You