Katie Harman Brings BRING MY CROWN! to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Katie Harman in "Bring My Crown!: Miss America Sings Broadway" on April 20, 2022 at 7pm. A sparkling, sassy nod to crown jewels of the Broadway cannon and a few forgotten gems from the golden age to now.

Featuring beloved songs by Tony Award winning composers Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Flaherty, as well as a nod to Fanny Brice in duets with Jimmie Herrod (recent America's Got Talent superstar) and Thomas Lauderdale of Pink Martini, as well as an unforgettable duet with Miss America 1998 and Broadway veteran Kate Shindle. Other songs include classics from Annie Get Your Gun, The King and I, Kismet, Guys and Dolls, plus a sprinkle of operetta and surprise. As the 20th century pop culture zeitgeist Miss America Pageant turns 100 years old, Katie pokes and relishes royal life with hilarious and heartwarming anecdotes.

Katie Harman in "Bring My Crown!: Miss America Sings Broadway" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 20, 2022 at 7pm. There is a $45-90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Throughout the past 20 years, soprano Katie Harman parlayed her historic pop culture role as Miss America 2002 into a robust and multifaceted career in opera, musical theater as well as with symphony orchestras and a variety of special projects. As a frequent guest singer with jazz band Pink Martini for the past 5 years, Katie tours throughout the United States, and performed at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019 alongside 14 Miss America Sisters. Additionally in 2019, Katie made her International Operatic Debut as Countess Almaviva in Le Nozze di Figaro with the Prague Summer Nights Festival, and in 2018 was honored at the prestigious National Opera Association Awards. Critically acclaimed roles have included Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun, Emma Carew in Jekyll & Hyde, Kathie in The Student Prince, Marion Paroo in The Music Man, Lily in The Secret Garden and Lucy in The Telephone. She has headlined with prestigious organizations such as the Boston Pops Orchestra, LA Philharmonic, Denver Philharmonic, Utah Symphony, Oregon Symphony among many others. In 2020, she co-founded The Virtuosa Society with Canadian-Danish pianist Christine Eggert. Together, they present lively stage and virtual performances of female composed music spanning genres and heralded as "sharing stunning performance with the wider world" (Dr. Stephen Rodgers). A graduate of Portland State University, she received her Masters in Music Performance from Southern Oregon University. She lives in beautiful Klamath Falls Oregon with her husband Tim and their children Tyler and Victoria. To learn more about Katie, visit www.katieharman.com or follow her on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.