Kaitlin Harbin Presents 'Something To Watch Other Than Netflix: A Virtual Cabaret'

Kaitlin Harbin presents "Something to Watch Other Than Netflix: a Cabaret" hosted by Kelli Harbin, on May 1st, 2020 at 7pm!

Join the 1-2 hour long event featuring performers from all over the country.

This is a LIVE event taking place on FB within a private group, ticketholders will be added to the FB group the day of the event. Make sure you have an active FB account!

Performers: Edwina Luokkala-Burckhardt, Kyra Lynn Burke, Taylor Maurchie-Banks, Monica Eller, Kestrel Domann, Shana Gordon, Kaitlin Harbin, Russell Hardy, Taylor Hinds, Trey Jolly, Chloe Latelure, Anthony Montgomery, Gayle Morris-Donahue, Madelyn Mudd, Maecy Richardson, Sal Rocha, Austin Rubinoski, Natalie Sibille, Marcus Tobias, Maria Valdeseria and Tara Waters.

Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/something-to-watch-other-than-netflix-a-cabaret-tickets-103058510780?fbclid=IwAR1Tkph0yu139kKfj30FFSELiY3BStB4PkeBzfHyzahxh9zQv4_KSsE5ohI





