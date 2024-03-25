KYRIE COURTER: LOVE, LOST TO BE FOUND Comes To 54 Below In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present Kyrie Courter in Kyrie Courter: Love, Lost To Be Found on Sunday, April 7th at 9:30pm.

Kyrie Courter is making her 54 Below solo show debut with Love, Lost to be Found. A Jeff nominated artist and 2020 Recipient of the Black Theater Alliance Eartha Kitt Award, Kyrie can currently be found in Broadway's Sweeney Todd. In Love, Lost to be Found, Kyrie will reflect on past lives and loves, while taking you on a journey through her heart's trials, tribulations, and triumphs. You can expect to hear some of your favorite songs from iconic performers such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Sara Bareilles, as well as a few Broadway standards sprinkled in for good measure. Come enjoy a night of celebrating the bumps and bruises of love – you'll laugh, you'll cry, and you won't want to say goodbye at the end.

Kyrie Courter in Kyrie Courter: Love, Lost To Be Found plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, April 7th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Kyrie Courter

Kyrie Courter is an AEA performer based in New York City. She is currently in Sweeney Todd on Broadway. Regional credits include School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play (Goodman Theatre); Next to Normal (Writers Theatre, Jeff nomination for Performer in a Supporting Role); Marie Christine (BoHo Theatre, Jeff nomination for Performer in a Principal Role and Black Theater Alliance nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical); Legally Blonde (Paramount Theatre); Seussical, The Color Purple (Drury Lane Theatre, Black Theater Alliance Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical); Company (Venus Cabaret Theater); BLKS (Steppenwolf Theatre Company); Thaddeus and Slocum (Lookingglass Theatre Company); Dreamgirls, Applause, Babes in Arms (Porchlight Music Theatre).

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Michael Kuhn is a versatile singer/actor who has performed on the stages of Broadway, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and more. In 2023/2024 Michael appears as an original cast member in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, performing in the ensemble and understudying the role of Adolfo Pirelli. Along with his work in theatre, Michael has enjoyed an expansive career in opera and classical music - performing with opera houses and symphonies across the US and in Europe. He is a proud alumni of Syracuse University and the New England Conservatory. Michael currently resides in New York City, where he lives with his sweet rescue pup Cole. @michaelrkuhn

Rashad McPherson studied music formally as a piano principle and Music Business major at the world-renowned Berklee College of Music (Boston, MA). Since graduating Berklee College, he has spent years producing music and other liturgical content for worship; expertly coaching volunteer as well as professional vocalists; and honing skills for music and vocal arrangement in the contexts of live music and studio music production.

Rashad's trademark musical aesthetic draws heavily from the sounds of the Black Church, protest music of the Black Freedom Movement (also known as the 20th Century Civil Rights Movement), Classic R&B, Soul, and Vocal Jazz. He specializes in crafting arrangements that highlight the strengths of any artist, band, and/or musical group.

Rashad is preparing to release a live, visual performance album that he recorded at a NY Soundstage. This project will feature several new songs and music videos; not to mention collaborations with Stout (@theestout) and B. Slade (@bsladenow). Rashad released the lead single from this project, “In the Stone,” this past May 20, 2022.

Criston Oates is a multi-instrumentalist and producer who is no stranger to 54 below. Primarily playing bass guitar, upright bass, and synth bass. Criston has a Bachelor's Degree in Music Performance/Education ‘15. He has worked with artists such as Jennifer Holliday, Camron, Juelz Santana, Capella Grey, Jason “Timbuktu” Diakite, Melonie Daniels, and many more. Criston also has theater experience as the house bassist in the Harlem Stage and Sweden runs of A Drop Of Midnight.

Shawn Dustin, born and raised in northern Virginia, is a seasoned and incredible drummer, percussionist, music director, producer, teacher, and stagehand member. Now residing in New York, NY, Shawn studied music formally as a drum principle and Performance major at Berklee College of Music (Boston, MA). He was a recipient of the Berklee Achievement Scholarship, which is awarded on the basis of outstanding musical ability. Shawn's musical career has been shaped by his passion for Pop, Rnb, Soul, Gospel, and Jazz music. He also has a special talent and ear for drum and percussion sound design. Creating and replicating drum and percussion sounds using the latest DAW software such as Logic, Ableton, and Protools. In his compositions, he has crafted a unique style that blends the sounds of all styles and genres of music. Shawn is currently a freelance musician traveling, performing, and recording with renown musicians and artist throughout the United States.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.