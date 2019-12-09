KAFKA'S METAMORPHOSIS: THE MUSICAL Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents "KAFKA'S METAMORPHOSIS: THE MUSICAL!" on Friday, March 6 at 9:30 p.m. Kafka's mystifying and mesmerizing novella comes to hilarious and haunting musical life onstage at Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only!

The surprise hit of fringe festivals in Montreal and Washington D.C. and a standout reading at the 2019 New York Musical Festival, this concert reading is a weird and wonderful musical journey through the complex mind of one of literature's most compelling authors and his most famous creation. With performances all over NY state and an original cast recording available on the GRAMMY-Award winning Broadway Records label, "Kafka's Metamorphosis" is the surreal and satisfying musical adaptation you never knew you always wanted!

"KAFKA'S METAMORPHOSIS: THE MUSICAL" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, March 6 at 9:30 p.m. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





