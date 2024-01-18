Justin Elizabeth Sayre To Return To Joe's Pub With THE MEETING: THE QUERRTILY REVIEW

Justin Elizabeth Sayre will return to Joe's Pub with their long-running comedy/variety show The Meeting. This "Queertily" Review is a new edition of the long-standing downtown favorite and will feature special guest stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp (Dicks: The Musical), John Jarboe (Rose: You Are What You Eat) Jon-Michael Reese (A Strange Loop) and Amy Jo Jackson (Matilda: The Musical.) Tracy Stark will be the Musical Director. The show will take place on Sunday, January 28th at 930 PM. Tickets are available at joespub.org.

Sayre is thrilled to be returning to The Meeting. "The Meeting was really a love project for a very long time. It made me think about the world around me in a new way," says Sayre. "I think in this modern world, we still need a place to come and build a community around LGBTQ issues, and I hope The Meeting can still fill that space." The show marks the beginning of four quarterly variety shows all of which Sayre will helm, writing and performing new material at each.

This show will highlight guests of the show both new to The Meeting format and some familiar friends. Fresh from their amazing success on the big screen with "Dicks: The Musical," comedians Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson are poised and ready to take the evening by storm with a special surprise. John Jarboe of the Bearded Ladies, makes her Meeting debut after a very successful run in this year's Under the Radar Festival with her show, "Rose: You Are Who You Eat." Making a stop after his whirlwind tour of Tim Murray is Witches, comedian Tim Murray makes his Meeting Debut. Jon-Michael Reese returns to The Meeting after a successful run in Pride Anthems, also written by Sayre. Amy Jo Jackson is thrilled to be making her Meeting debut after a stunning turn as Miss Trunchbull at Constellation Stage and Screen. Miss Jackson will also return to Joe's Pub in February for a solo show of her own, based on the music of Annie Lennox.

The Meeting: The "Queertily" Review returns to Joe's Pub, Sunday January 28 at 9:30 PM.

JUSTIN ELIZABETH SAYRE

is a writer and performer who Michael Musto called, "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg." Sayre is a fixture of the downtown cabaret scene in New York, first with their long-running monthly show, "The Meeting of The International Order of Sodomites" (Bistro Award and two MAC Award nominations), and now with a series of new shows at Joe's Pub. As a playwright, Sayre's work has appeared at Dixon Place, The Wild Project, The Celebration Theatre, Dynasty Typewriter, and La MaMa Experimental Theatre. Their 12-part-epic Ravenswood Manor, a camp-horror-soap-opera called "a sharply written and well-acted exemplar of the horror-comedy genre" by the LA Times, is currently being developed with Sony Television and RuPaul. Sayre has written a series of YA Novels, Husky, Pretty, and Mean, released by Penguin Books, and the book, From Gay to Z: A Compendium of Queer Culture just released by Chronicle Books. Sayre has written for television, working with Michael Patrick King on his hit CBS comedy, "2 Broke Girls" and Fox's "The Cool Kids." Sayre also appeared on HBO's "The Comeback" with Lisa Kudrow. They are NYCLU artist ambassador and a 2023 MacDowell Fellow. @justinelizabethsayre