Julie Biancheri to Present BACHELORETTE DUET: An Afternoon of Musical Chemistry at The Green Room 42

Experience the best stage chemistry as Julie Biancheri presents her favorite musical duets.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

The Green Room 42 will present Bachelorette Duet on Saturday, October 14 at 1pm. Julie Biancheri (54 Sings 2000s TV Top Bops, 54 Sings AJR) selects 12 tenors to sing her favorite musical duets, including The Phantom of the Opera, Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide...and more. Who has the best stage chemistry? From showmance to potential romance, don't miss a night of bachelorette duets and see who gets the final rose!

Directed and produced by Julie Biancheri with music direction by Joshua Turchin

Featuring

  • Andrew Bova (TikTok Star, 54 Sings TV Top Bops)

  • Alec Ludacka (54 Sings Bandstand, Kinky Boots, The Drowsy Chaperone)

  • Anthony Cangiamila (2019 Metro Award Nominee, 54 Sings Bandstand)

  • Billy Marengo (Bonnie & Clyde, The Last Five Years)

  • Eddie Datz (Archie's Weird Parody, Dorothy's Adventures in Oz)

  • Eli Jacobson

  • Jordan Sledd (Kinky Boots, Dog Man: The Musical)

  • Jun Lee

  • Justin Abarca (That's My Song)

  • Kyle Dalsimer (Friends! The Musical Parody!)

  • Tyler Irwin

  • Yoosep (Joseph) Im (Miss Saigon, The King and I, 54 Sings Bandstand)

Bachelorette Duets will play at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, October 14 at 1pm. Tickets start at $29+ (no minimum required) and are available HERE or by calling 646-707-2990.

Visit Julie Biancheri's website HERE

Julie Biancheri's photo is by Seth Abel

The Green Room 42 is located inside the Yotel New York in Manhattan. For tickets and more information visit TheGreenRoom42.com.




