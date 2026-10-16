Julie Benko, Ron Carter, Alice Ripley and More Set for Birdland October Performances
Julie Benko will headline a show featuring Broadway film songs, while VINCE GIORDANO & THE NIGHTHAWKS, RON CARTER'S GREAT BIG BAND and other ensembles perform.
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their programming for October 19 through November 1, 2026, featuring performances by Julie Benko, Ron Carter, Curtis Stigers, Phillip Officer, Alexa Tarantino and more.
The schedule includes Julie Benko's Broadway Goes to the Movies on October 19, the Anderson Brothers' tribute to Benny Goodman on October 20, and engagements by Ron Carter's Great Big Band and Foursight Quartet. Phillip Officer will present A Mabel Mercer Broadway Portfolio on October 26, featuring special guests Alice Ripley, Natalie Douglas and Marieann Meringolo.
Additional performances include June Cavlan, the Senri Oe Trio and Michael Blake Quartet's Halloween Tales, alongside recurring engagements by Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night and other Birdland ensembles.
Birdland Jazz Club
Julie Benko: Broadway Goes to the Movies
October 19 at 7 p.m.
Broadway performer Julie Benko will present a concert of songs from Hollywood films. Benko's Broadway credits include Funny Girl, Harmony and Ragtime.
Tickets: $75 VIP, $40 tables, $30 bar, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
Anderson Brothers Play Benny Goodman
October 20 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Twin musicians Peter and Will Anderson will lead a 15-piece orchestra in a tribute to Benny Goodman, featuring selections including "Sing, Sing, Sing," "Stompin' at the Savoy" and "Let's Dance."
Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
Ron Carter's Great Big Band
October 21–24
Bassist Ron Carter will perform with his 17-piece Great Big Band as part of his October residency at Birdland.
Performances are October 21–22 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and October 23–24 at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Tickets: $55 tables, $40 bar, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
The Birdland Big Band
October 23 at 5:30 p.m.
The Birdland Big Band will perform its weekly program featuring jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music.
Tickets: $45 tables, $35 bar, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
Pasquale Grasso Trio
October 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Jazz guitarist Pasquale Grasso will perform with his trio as part of his Saturday October residency.
Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
June Cavlan
October 25 at 5:30 p.m.
Vocalist June Cavlan will return to Birdland following the release of her debut album, A Portrait of June.
Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra
October 25 at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra, directed by saxophonist David DeJesus, will make its debut with a program of Latin jazz big-band repertoire.
Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
Phillip Officer Sings A Mabel Mercer Broadway Portfolio
October 26 at 7 p.m.
Vocalist Phillip Officer will celebrate the music associated with Mabel Mercer, including works by Cole Porter, the Gershwins, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh.
Special guests include Tony Award winner Alice Ripley, Natalie Douglas and Marieann Meringolo. Mark Hartman serves as musical director and pianist, joined by Jonathan Michel on bass and Mollie Rose on violin.
Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
Jim Caruso's Cast Party
October 19 and 26 at 9:30 p.m.
Jim Caruso will host the weekly open-mic variety show featuring performers from Broadway, jazz and cabaret. The accompanying trio includes Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.
Tickets: $35 tables, $25 bar, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
Alexa Tarantino Quartet
October 27 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Saxophonist, flutist and clarinetist Alexa Tarantino will perform with her quartet, following the release of her 2026 album The Roar and The Whisper.
Tickets: $50 tables, $40 bar, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
Ron Carter's Foursight Quartet
October 28–31
Ron Carter will continue his October residency with the Foursight Quartet, featuring drummer Payton Crossley, saxophonist Jimmy Greene and pianist Renee Rosnes.
Performances are October 28–29 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and October 30–31 at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Birdland Theater
Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks
October 19–20 and 26–27 at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Vince Giordano will lead his 11-piece ensemble in performances of 1920s-era jazz. The group has contributed music to productions including Boardwalk Empire and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, $20 partial-view tables, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band
October 21 at 5:30 p.m.
Tuba player David Ostwald will lead his ensemble in a program drawing on the music of Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington and other early jazz figures.
Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
Frank Vignola's Guitar Night With Matt Munisteri
October 21 at 8:30 p.m.
Guitarist Frank Vignola will welcome Matt Munisteri for the weekly Guitar Night series, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Alex Raderman.
Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band
October 22 at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, led by Simon Wettenhall and Conal Fowkes, will perform its weekly program of traditional New Orleans-style jazz.
Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
Curtis Stigers
October 23–25 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Singer, saxophonist and songwriter Curtis Stigers will perform selections from his career spanning jazz, pop and folk, including material from his recent recording Songs From My Kitchen, Vol. 1.
Tickets: $40 tables, $30 bar, plus a $20 food and drink minimum.
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