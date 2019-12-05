Judy Garland and Bea Arthur Host JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS Benefit

Joseph Macchia presents Just In Time For Christmas A Cabaret. Hosted by Peter Mac as Judy Garland and Dr. John Schaefer as Bea Arthur the evening will feature performances by Michael McAssey,Gary Lizardo, Tom Gamblin, Amanda Robles, Will Perez, Erika Amato,Caitlin McBride, Jae W Brown and Zach Balquin.

Musical Direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka



The evening will benefit Help Is On The Way Today a non for profit that helps children, teens, and youth living with HIV and AIDS in New York, and The Helen Swaya Foundation an organization that helps those living with cancer.



$10 Cover and $24 Food/Drink/ Min, Tickets will be $15 at the door.

The show will take place at Spoonfed NYC at 331 West 51st NYC.

To purchase tickets go to www.purplepass.com or call 718-672-6714





