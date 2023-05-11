Judi Mark Comes to Don't Tell Mama This Month

Judi Mark comes to Don't Tell Mama next week with Merely Marvelous, the Songs of Gwen Verdon. Performances are Wednesday May 17, 2023 at 7pm and Wednesday May 24, 2023 at 7pm.

Ticket Information/Reservations: Click Here $20 cover, $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) Cash only

Judi Mark returns to the stage with a musical celebration of four- time Tony Award winner Gwen Verdon and her hit Broadway shows including "Damn Yankees," "Redhead," "Sweet Charity" and "Chicago." Highlighted are the songs Gwen Verdon first introduced to the world such as, "Whatever Lola Wants," "Where Am I Going," "Roxie," and "If My Friends Could See Me Now," among many others.

Judi also spotlights some standards and surprises from Gwen's solo album, "The Girl I Left Home For," and her film and television appearances. The list of songwriters represented is as diverse as Gwen's career, including Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields, Kander and Ebb, Simon and Garfunkel and Kurt Weill.

Judi Mark is a professional dancer, singer, actor, show producer and educator. For over four decades she has produced and performed throughout the USA on concert stages, Off-Broadway theaters, regional theaters, and cabarets. In these live-on-stage performances, the Chicago- born multi-talented Ms. Mark has been demonstrating her wide range of training in ballet, modern dance, jazz, tap, acting, vocals, and piano. In addition, she has appeared in film, and television. Equally notable are her many years in which she taught and trained future generations of stage performers. She is credited with self producing five one woman shows. "Dancing Through My Life" was directed by Jeff Harnar.

"It is so exciting to take the stage on which performed luminaries such as Liza Minnelli, Paul Newman, Joan Rivers, Bette Midler, Rosie O'Donnell, Chita Rivera, Kathy Griffin, Audra MacDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Mario Cantone, and Cuba Gooding Jr.," says Ms. Mark. "I have been immersing myself in the musical world of Gwen Verdon with huge joy and I invite you to join me in celebrating her truly remarkable, merely marvelous musical legacy."