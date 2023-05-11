Judi Mark Comes to Don't Tell Mama This Month

Performances are Wednesday May 17, 2023 at 7pm and Wednesday May 24, 2023 at 7pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 2 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLE Photo 3 Oscar Williams' WORKING TITLE Works For Him
Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some G Photo 4 Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Judi Mark comes to Don't Tell Mama next week with Merely Marvelous, the Songs of Gwen Verdon. Performances are Wednesday May 17, 2023 at 7pm and Wednesday May 24, 2023 at 7pm.

Ticket Information/Reservations: Click Here $20 cover, $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) Cash only

Judi Mark returns to the stage with a musical celebration of four- time Tony Award winner Gwen Verdon and her hit Broadway shows including "Damn Yankees," "Redhead," "Sweet Charity" and "Chicago." Highlighted are the songs Gwen Verdon first introduced to the world such as, "Whatever Lola Wants," "Where Am I Going," "Roxie," and "If My Friends Could See Me Now," among many others.

Judi also spotlights some standards and surprises from Gwen's solo album, "The Girl I Left Home For," and her film and television appearances. The list of songwriters represented is as diverse as Gwen's career, including Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields, Kander and Ebb, Simon and Garfunkel and Kurt Weill.

Judi Mark is a professional dancer, singer, actor, show producer and educator. For over four decades she has produced and performed throughout the USA on concert stages, Off-Broadway theaters, regional theaters, and cabarets. In these live-on-stage performances, the Chicago- born multi-talented Ms. Mark has been demonstrating her wide range of training in ballet, modern dance, jazz, tap, acting, vocals, and piano. In addition, she has appeared in film, and television. Equally notable are her many years in which she taught and trained future generations of stage performers. She is credited with self producing five one woman shows. "Dancing Through My Life" was directed by Jeff Harnar.

"It is so exciting to take the stage on which performed luminaries such as Liza Minnelli, Paul Newman, Joan Rivers, Bette Midler, Rosie O'Donnell, Chita Rivera, Kathy Griffin, Audra MacDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Mario Cantone, and Cuba Gooding Jr.," says Ms. Mark. "I have been immersing myself in the musical world of Gwen Verdon with huge joy and I invite you to join me in celebrating her truly remarkable, merely marvelous musical legacy."




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Paula Galloway to Make Cabaret Solo Debut With AGAINST TYPE at 54 Below Photo
Paula Galloway to Make Cabaret Solo Debut With AGAINST TYPE at 54 Below

After years of attending shows at 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, Paula Galloway is making her cabaret solo debut on the venue's legendary stage.

Maria Konner to Perform at Pangea And Cedar Hill This Summer Photo
Maria Konner to Perform at Pangea And Cedar Hill This Summer

Maria Konner ll be performing at Pangea, and CedarHill in June! Learn how to purchase tickets!

Reeve Carney to Return to Chelsea Table + Stage With Led Zeppelin Tribute in June Photo
Reeve Carney to Return to Chelsea Table + Stage With Led Zeppelin Tribute in June

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and actor Reeve Carney on Sunday, June 4 at 9:30 PM.

Amanda Andrews Premieres NOT QUITE YET at The Green Room 42 Next Week Photo
Amanda Andrews Premieres NOT QUITE YET at The Green Room 42 Next Week

'Not Quite Yet,' a one-woman play with rock & roll music, will be performed by actress/singer/writer Amanda Andrews at The Green Room 42 on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7pm.


More Hot Stories For You

Judi Mark Comes to Don't Tell Mama This MonthJudi Mark Comes to Don't Tell Mama This Month
Paula Galloway to Make Cabaret Solo Debut With AGAINST TYPE at 54 BelowPaula Galloway to Make Cabaret Solo Debut With AGAINST TYPE at 54 Below
Reeve Carney to Return to Chelsea Table + Stage With Led Zeppelin Tribute in JuneReeve Carney to Return to Chelsea Table + Stage With Led Zeppelin Tribute in June
Amanda Andrews Premieres NOT QUITE YET at The Green Room 42 Next WeekAmanda Andrews Premieres NOT QUITE YET at The Green Room 42 Next Week

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU