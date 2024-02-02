Joseph Thor and Friends to Present NORMAN FUCKING ROCKWELL! - A Tribute To Lana Del Rey at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present Joseph Thor and Friends as they celebrate the seminal Lana Del Rey album Norman f-ing Rockwell! on Thursday, February 22 at 7:00 PM. The evening will feature performances by Sabrina Shah (Kimberly Akimbo), Cooper Clack (Jesus Christ Superstar), Joseph Thor, Landry Champlin, and more. Norman f-ing Rockwell!, the two-time Grammy-nominated album, stands as a staple of its generation and one of the greatest recordings of the past 20 years.

Joseph Thor and Friends has featured talent such as Sabrina Shah (Kimberly Akimbo), Cooper Clack (Jesus Christ Superstar), Jason Kimmel (100k+ on TikTok), Joseph Thor (“Odds and Ends” at 54 Below, “Joseph Thor and Friends Sing 2011” at Chelsea Table + Stage, 14.9k followers on TikTok), Landry Champlin (“54 Below Sings Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” “JT and Friends Craft a Musical” at 54 Below, 27.8K followers on TikTok), Meghan Rooney, Mayah Lourdes Burke, Ava Delaney, Ellie McCormick, Katryna Marttala, Jessica Vanek, Emma Mcnulty, Annie Leppert, Sarah Gross, Ella Dolynchuk, Amanda Roit, and Lauren Micke.

Joseph Thor and Friends will perform Norman f-ing Rockwell! on Thursday, February 22 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $30-$70. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by The New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for "Best Cabaret Show 2023" (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others.

Saturday, February 10 at 9:30 PM; Sunday, February 11 and Monday, February 12 at 7:00 PM

Ginger Minj and GIDGET GALORE

“The Broads Way”

Directly from their sold-out run in Provincetown, join Ginger Minj (“RuPaul's Drag Race,” Hocus Pocus 2, Netflix's Dumplin') and her drag sister, Gidget Galore (OutTV's “Sew Fierce”) in a trip down the Great White Way as they bring you on a musical journey of some of Broadway's biggest shows. This show was called “The best drag show to hit Provincetown in decades” this past summer by Provincetown Magazine.

Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 at 7:00 PM

An Evening with

Mink Stole and Peaches Christ

An intimate, revelatory, and heartfelt cabaret show starring living legend and cult film icon Mink Stole (Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, But I'm a Cheerleader) alongside San Francisco drag impresario, filmmaker Peaches Christ (All About Evil, Hulu's “Drag Me to Dinner”). Mink and Peaches have been close friends for over two decades and they would like you to join them for an evening of storytelling, film clips, and live song in a wildly entertaining and uncensored exposé that is as hilarious as it is revealing. If you're a fan of John Waters' films, Divine, drag history, or cult movies, you don't want to miss this one-of-a-kind event.

Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 PM

Brian J. Nash

“Sunday Night Music Club”

For 19.5 years (including 108 pandemic livestreams), pianist and singer Brian J. Nash performed every Sunday night in New York City, and now he's bringing some of his favorite moments from those (literally) thousands of hours to the stage with a full band in a brand-new solo show. From broken-down or ridiculous arrangements of pop tunes, his legendary Nash-ups, or one-man musicals, Brian brings his trademark athletic piano-playing to everything from Sondheim to Tori Amos to ‘80s pop. Odds of improv: high.

Thursdays, March 28, June 6, September 26 and December 5 at 7:00 PM

“LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE”

Written & performed by Will Nolan

Your favorite BroadwayWorld Award-winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC's greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge, the monthly live talk show. Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there's gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!

Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00 PM

Jennifer Roberts

“She Loves Sheldon! – Sheldon Harnick's 100th Birthday Celebration”

Directed by Lance Roberts, the show will feature hits from Harnick's greatest and most popular shows, including Fiddler on the Roof and She Loves Me. Jennifer Roberts also promises several hidden gems of rarely/if ever heard songs by the three-time Tony Award winner, with spectacular arrangements by Tedd Firth in varied styles, jazz-infused, a little blues and more. “Mr. Harnick supplied three of the songs himself, that were either never in print or out of print,” Jennifer noted, while a friend of the lyricist's provided a rarely-heard number from Harnick's “Hidden Treasures” album. Jennifer, whose regional credits include Sarah Brown, opposite Broadway leading man Tom Wopat in Guys and Dolls, is known for her heartfelt, entertaining and exhilarating shows that highlight her wide vocal range. Jon Weber serves as music director with Steve Doyle on bass.