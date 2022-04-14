Jonathan Savage to Present FAREWELL TO THE WEST at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present Jonathan Savage in "Farewell to the West." After a critically acclaimed NYC solo concert debut, Jonathan Savage is back with his one man show. Farewell to the West describes his pandemic journey from being a Professional Actor in New York City to living in a van in Yellowstone National Park; an evening of songs and stories featuring his original music. Travel along with him in this unique and very personal experience.

Jonathan will be accompanied by Bill Goffi on Bass, Steve Schalchlin on Piano, and Matt Sweeney on Drums and the show is directed by Joseph Frederick Allen.

More about Jonathan Savage

Jonathan Savage is so excited to return to the stage after living in a van in Yellowstone National Park for the bulk of the pandemic; an experience shared in his solo concert featuring his original music, Farewell to the West. Prior to the craziness, he was last seen Off-Broadway in Seesaw, (David), in Footloose at both The Muny and The Kennedy Center, and Oklahoma! at Broadway Sacramento. Huge thanks to his partner Gavin, his family, especially his parents, and his fabulous agents at HCKR. @jasavage5

More about The Green Room 42

"THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42."