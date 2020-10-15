Jon Robyns and Chris Hatt to Perform at The Pheasantry

The performance will take place on Tuesday November 17. Time: 8pm.

Take part in a rare opportunity to hear one of the West End's most prestigious leading actors in an intimate setting at The Pheasantry. Singer, actor and musician Jon Robyns is one of the UK's Leading Musical Theatre actors. His long list of Theatre credits includes LES MISERABLES ( playing the part of Jean Valjean) Hamilton, Avenue Q, RENT, Miss Saigon and many more.

As a solo vocalist, he has performed in China, South Korea, Australia, America, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Singapore and Vietnam as well as concerts at major UK venues including London's O2, Royal Festival Hall and Royal Albert Hall.

Jon has released 2 Albums, completing a sell-out UK tour of his most recent entitled, "Musical Direction".

Chris Hatt has been the Associate Musical Director of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning hip-hop musical about America's founding fathers, since 2017. For 11 years he was the Music Director of Billy Elliot the Musical and subsequent productions in New York, Chicago and The Netherlands. He tutored the 3 Tony award-winning boys who went on to play the part of Billy on Broadway.

Hatt has also been the Musical Director on such Popular Productions such as Guys and Dolls, Chaplin - the Musical , Mack & Mabel, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Footloose - The Musical, Joseph , Aspects of Love, Scrooge, A Slice of Saturday Night, Little Shop of Horrors, Crazy For You, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof and Godspell, as well as various pantomimes and revue shows

Venue: The Pheasantry, Kings Road, London SW3

Date: Tuesday November 17. Time: 8pm

Ticket Price: £25

Tickets: Tel: 020 7439 4962. www.pizzaexpresslive.com

