Joey Contreras to Present IN THE WORKS, WITH SPECIAL GUESTS at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present "Joey Contreras: In the Works, with Special Guests," on April 18, 2022. Having amassed millions of streams and acclaim from his various theatre albums, Joey is playing selections from three of his new stage musicals. From the New York love stories heard in his popular show, In Pieces, the heartfelt yet haunting meditation on grief and identity in Forget Me Not (with Kate Thomas), and the fiery hot pulse of Heartbreakers in Hell (with Benjamin Halstead), audiences will be treated to the Broadway pop versatility Joey Contreras brings to the canon of exciting new musical theatre.

Currently scheduled to join him are Keri René Fuller (Six, Jagged Little Pill), Jacob Dickey (Company, Aladdin), Deon'te Goodman (Hamilton), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Nick Martinez (Bat Out of Hell), Ben Fankhauser (A.D. 16), Leslie Hiatt (The Evolution of Mann), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Brad Greer (Anastasia, The Bridges of Madison County), Emily Kristen Morris (Something Rotten), Henry Platt ("Sing On!"), Mia Gerachis (Jekyll & Hyde, Creator of Bored Belting), Sean Doherty (The Lightning Thief), Noah Virgile (The Royal Family of Broadway), Denise Neumerkel, Max Heitmann, and Senzel Ahmady, The evening is produced by Contreras and Zachary Hausman.

Joey Contreras: In the Works, with Special Guests plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 18, 2022 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT JOEY CONTRERAS

Joey Contreras is a New York based, Mexican-American musical theatre and pop songwriter, internationally known for his various projects, performances and studio album releases. He is a Fred Ebb Award finalist, a two-time Jonathan Larson Grant finalist, and an alum from the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project and NYU Grad MT Writing Program.

His musical "In Pieces" is currently licensed worldwide. A highlights album was released by Broadway Records in 2021. His musicals with Kate Thomas include All The Kids Are Doing It (O'Neill NMTC Finalist), Forget Me Not and Elements. He is the composer of Heartbreakers in Hell, a modern day adaptation of Dante's Inferno written with bookwriter/lyricist Benjamin Halstead. Additionally, he has composed for the Walt Disney Company, The 5th Avenue Theatre and various short films.

He regularly teaches songwriting through private coaching and group master classes at universities and theatre programs worldwide. Find more at http://www.joeycontreras.com and follow along on all socials: @joeycontreras.