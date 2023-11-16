Joe’s Pub presents Morgan James in A Very Soulful Christmas on December 4, 2023, at 7:00 and 9:30 p.m. After spending this year touring the United States in support of her newest album, Nobody’s Fool, Morgan returns to New York City during her favorite time of year singing her favorite kind of music this holiday season. Singing music from her joyous holiday release, A Very Magnetic Christmas, her soulful sets will include original holiday music and timeless classics, adorned by her full all-star band and three-piece horn section.

Morgan’s band includes Doug Wamble on guitar, Sarah Gooch on drums, Spencer Murphy on bass, Jon Thomas on piano, Ron Blake on sax, and Ravi Best on trumpet.

After Joe’s Pub, Morgan will be heading back out on tour and can be seen in Sellersville, PA, Plymouth, MA, Saybrook, CT, Columbia, MD, Leesburg, VA, Newport News, VA, Princeton, NJ, Manchester, NH, culminating in a big Christmas bash in Tokyo, Japan! Visit www.morganjamesonline.com for information and tickets.





Morgan James in A Very Soulful Christmas plays Joe’s Pub (425 Lafayette Street) on December 4, 2023. There is a $35 cover charge and 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub. Tickets and information are available at Click Here For last-minute tickets, please visit our box office at 425 Lafayette Street. Web sales and phone sales end when doors open, and tickets may be available for in-person, walk-up sales right before the show begins.



Morgan James is a Juilliard trained singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist in New York City. She is currently on tour supporting her fifth studio album, Nobody’s Fool. She independently released her studio albums of original soul music, entitled Memphis Magnetic, and A Very Magnetic Christmas recorded to analog tape in Memphis, Tennessee. Stephen Holden of The New York Times called her, “A phenomenal talent whose feel for classic soul music is bone deep… This woman is on fire.” In addition to her original music, Morgan co-produced and starred in an all-female concept recording of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar. Morgan has taken on full album covers of the Beatles’ iconic White Album, Joni Mitchell’s Blue, Jeff Buckley’s Grace, and many more. Morgan recorded two full-length albums with Epic Records: Hunter and Morgan James Live from Dizzy’s, A Celebration of Nina Simone. Her music can be found on all streaming platforms, and hard copies are available on her website or at her shows. On Broadway, Morgan was in five back-to-back original companies: The Addams Family (starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth), Wonderland, Godspell and Motown: The Musical, and as a guest at Kristin Chenoweth’s For The Girls. With the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and with her own YouTube channel, Morgan’s music videos have accumulated more than 285 million views and climbing.