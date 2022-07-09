Joe Iconis, New Musicals, Lorna Luft, Andy Mientus And More Announced at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

JOE ICONIS & FAMILY - JULY 11 AT 7:00 PM

Joe Iconis and Family are proud to return to their home-away-from-home with their first run of concerts since 2019. These explosive shows will celebrate the release of Iconis's sprawling upcoming Album, a virtuosic 44-song collection of rowdy new musical theater tunes. Featuring a massive cast of Iconis's beloved Rogue's Gallery of showtune punks, expect to hear classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend an evening with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater principles as they blaze into the future. Family is forever. Come be part of ours.

Featuring Amara Brady, Liz Lark Brown, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Andrew Barth Feldman, Danielle Gimbal, Molly Hager, Dennis Michael Keefe, Rachel Lee, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Devon Meddock, Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse, Rob Rokicki, Mike Rosengarten, Will Roland, Lance Rubin, George Salazar, Brooke Shapiro, Brent Stranathan, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics' Circle Awards, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. Joe's musical Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) played Broadway and London after a premiere at Two River Theater. Its cast albums have been streamed over 500 million times. Joe is also the author of Love in Hate Nation and Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams) and many more. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," with his song "Broadway, Here I Come!" hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.

$75 cover charge. $110-115 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: AN ODE TO BLACK MUSICALS, VOLUME 2 - JULY 11 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

You joined us as we stepped to Dreamgirls, danced with the Wiz, and flew to the Cabin in the Sky. So now, black by popular demand, Make Them Hear You: An Ode to Black Musicals, Volume 2 is coming your way!

Join us again as we continue to celebrate the sweet and soulful sound that is Black Musicals. We'll be featuring songs from Black Musicals written by Black Creative teams both past and present - showcasing another song from, In Dahomey, the first full-length musical written and performed by Black Artists to play Broadway. "Ease on Down the Road" with us as we explore the music and history of those who came before us by rocking out to Passing Strange, grooving with It Ain't Nothin' but The Blues, worshiping with Raisin the Musical, and much much more while also exploring some new sounds along the way. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a Black Organization in the NYC community.

Featuring Keisha Gilles, Darron Hayes, Bobbi Mackenzie, Yewande Odetoyinbo, J. Andrew Speas, Nigel Richards, Austin Rivers, Kala Ross, Akron Watson, and Nikisha Williams.

Featuring music by Joriah Kwamé, Ashley Hazzard, and Robert Poole Jr III.

Music direction and piano by Gary Mitchell Jr.

The band will include Aamir Juman on bass and Corey Rawls on drums.

Produced by Pier Lamia Porter.

$25 cover charge. $45 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! IN THE TRENCHES FEAT. JASON SWEETTOOTH WILLIAMS & MORE! - JULY 13 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join two bleary-eyed young parents as they trudge through the trenches and discover their post-baby identities. In an evening of new-parent Greatest Hits, a foul-mouthed toddler zeroes in on "The Most Dangerous Thing In The Room," tap dancing towards bleach, knives, and tide pods; a chronically-overlooked younger sibling sings the "Second Child Blues"; a mom trio celebrates yoga pants in an R&B love song to the "official mom uniform"; Dad discovers he's not the "ice-cream and movie-night cool parent" but rather the "do your homework real parent" amid a kiddo sugar-crash; and Mom retrieves a sticky, hair-covered pacifier from the floor of a LaGuardia bathroom while her baby screams bloody murder and her flight boards without her.

Sold-out audiences have called this "potty-mouthed parent party" "relatable," "hilarious," "laugh-til-you-cry," and "heartwarming." The score features a wide array of musical styles, from doo-wop to hip hop, Gilbert and Sullivan patter to 80's rock, Motown to musical theater, and more, "all delivered with power and finesse." Similar to I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, The Book of Mormon, and Avenue Q, the show contains adult language and humor and is a perfect date night or moms' night out.

Featuring Jason SweetTooth Williams, Graham Fuller, Kristina Fuller, Valerie Igoe, Scott Rathbun, Marcos René Ospina, and Vidushi Goyal.

Composed by Graham Fuller and Kristina Fuller.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! - JULY 13 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

"Hilarious!" - The New York Times

"At last! A musical of, for, and by the people!" - Time Out NY

Broadway's Next Hit Musical is proud to make its 54 Below debut, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards meets "Whose Line Is It Anyway". The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway's Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and Music Director of Avenue Q, Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway's Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LORNA LUFT (JUST ADDED!) - JULY 14-16 AT 7:00 PM

Using her unique perspective born from a lifetime in entertainment, join Lorna Luft as she brings levity to the craziness in the world around us by sharing favorites from the Great American Songbook. Expect some songs made famous by her mother and film legend, Judy Garland, as well as stories from Hollywood, Broadway, and beyond as only she can tell them.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on "The Judy Garland Show." Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from Grease 2 and Where the Boys Are '84 to the series "Murder She Wrote" and "Sean Saves the World." Lorna was co-executive producer of "Life with Judy Garland," the 5-time Emmy award-winning miniseries based on her best-selling memoir, Me and My Shadows.

For the past several years, Lorna has been starring in American and British productions of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Her other theatrical credits include her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises; Off-Broadway's Snoopy and Extremities; the national tour of They're Playing Our Song; a British tour of Pack of Lies; and Gypsy, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Mame, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, among many others.

Lorna is also a gifted concert and cabaret artist, performing in the world's most prestigious venues, including The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium, and L'Olympia in Paris. Her highly acclaimed multi-media production, Songs My Mother Taught Me-The Judy Garland Songbook, melds one of the world's most familiar songbooks with personal memories. It won two Ovation Awards, and a CD based on the show was released by First Night Records.

$75 cover charge. $125-130 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

AGED OUT: CURRENT AND FORMER BROADWAY KIDS TAKE THE STAGE!, FEAT. JOSHUA TURCHIN, JOEY LAVARCO, & MORE - JULY 14 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway would not be complete without its hundreds of fiercely talented child actors who have recently been seen in shows like Frozen, Caroline, Or Change, The Lion King, Flying Over Sunset, and many others.

When the pandemic hit Broadway in the Spring of 2020, many of these brilliant young actors aged out of their respective shows and unfortunately could not return when Broadway finally had its grand 2021 reopening. Now, these current Broadway kids are joining forces with former Broadway kids all grown up to show that this heartbreaking circumstance can happen to the best of them, and this group can live to tell the tale!

Come see current Broadway kids finally get a chance to shine in the roles meant for them in a different time, for one night only. They will also be joined by former Broadway kids all grown up who are living proof that it all gets better after that big growth spurt!

Featuring Alexander Bello, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Layla Capers, William Thomas Colin, Jonathan Demar, Mariama Diop, Blair Goldberg, Kaylin Hedges, Joey LaVarco, Noah Marlowe, Olivia Oguma, and Joshua Turchin.

Musical Direction by David John Madore.

Produced by Jen Sandler and Dara Paige Bloomfield.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

RUSSELL HARVARD: FROM THE GROUND UP, FEAT. MICHAEL CERVERIS, ANDY MIENTUS, & MORE! - JULY 15 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway star Russell Harvard (Spring Awakening, To Kill A Mockingbird) makes his 54 Below debut with his all-star friends in a night of musical storytelling through American Sign Language.

Russell takes you on a personal journey of his life, looking back at what ignited his passion for combining music and sign language in his performances. Expect movie classics from The Wizard of Oz, Jonathan Larson's "One Song Glory" from Rent, Rocky Horror's "Sweet Transvestite" and a number from Sondheim and Bernstein's West Side Story.

A Deaf kid from Texas gets empowered by his muse Madonna and ends up on Broadway. Experience Russell beautifully interweaving his story with pop songs and Broadway favorites.

Music Director Dan Pardo returns to 54 Below on piano.

Featuring Tom Berklund (Voice Actor for Russell Harvard), Alex Boniello, Michael Cerveris, Joe Iconis, John McGinty, Andy Mientus, Alexandria Wailes, and Alex Wyse.

Featuring ASL Interpretation for guest artists by Alberto Medero.

Produced by Jo-Ann Dean, Broadway SIGNs! www.SIGNmation.com

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA - JULY 16 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

RIZO - JULY 17 AT 8:00 PM

Seductively peeling back layers of alter-ego, Grammy winner Rizo explores the delight and trappings of our shadow selves through her own songs along with the tunes of Sasha Fierce (Beyoncé), the Thin White Duke (David Bowie), and Camille (Prince).

"An anarchist streak still runs through me," says Rizo, the singer-sophisticate who was once a teenage punk rocker. "I love the idea of claiming something that's uncool and making it authentic."

To that end, the NYC-based artist has earned a name for herself by transforming nightclub-pop into experiences that are more soulful, more theatrical. A provocateur with an electric wit, Rizo is a vessel for the spirits of Edith Piaf and Freddie Mercury.

The New York Times once referred to Rizo (né Amelia Zirin-Brown) as "a formidable belter who can sustain phrases and notes even when sprawled on her back on a piano and scissoring her legs." They're not alone in that enthusiasm. Rizo - who released "Indigo," her second album, in 2017 - has collaborated with Moby, Reggie Watts, and Yo-Yo Ma, the latter on his Songs of Joy & Peace album, which won a Grammy Award.

Taking a cue from Piaf, Rizo fully embraces the role of chanteuse. In recordings, she is a mysterious figure, a siren ushering you through tableaus of heartbreak, lust, and the murkiness in between. Live, she is an eyeful. "Freddie Mercury embodied songs with his voice and body," she says, admiringly. Like the Queen singer, she too can make even the simplest sentiment feel voluminous.

Rizo recently released her newest music video "Under" from her most recent album Indigo.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

LIVESTREAM | MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: AN ODE TO BLACK MUSICALS, VOLUME 2 July 11 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $25

LIVESTREAM | NEW MUSICAL! IN THE TRENCHES FEAT. JASON SWEETTOOTH WILLIAMS & MORE! July 13 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $25

LIVESTREAM | BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! July 13 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $15

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.