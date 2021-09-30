Jessie Mueller and Erika Henningsen to Join Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett's Upcoming Feinstein's/54 Below Concerts

Jessie Mueller and Erika Henningsen will be appearing as special guests in Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett's upcoming show, Kings and Queens, at 54 Below on Wednesday, October 13 and Thursday, October 14, respectively.

The second show, on October 14th, will be livestreamed - link to that stream here: https://54below.com/events/live-from-feinsteins-54-below-kelli-barrett-jarrod-spector-kings-queens/

"We're thrilled to be back at 54 below with what we believe to be our most fun and ambitious show yet," Spector and Barrett said. "We've thought long and hard about creating the perfect night of escape for our audience-featuring their favorite music, some hilarious stories, and a few special surprises. After the last year and half, we think we could all use a night of unabashed joy."



• $55 - $65, VIP Seating: $85, Premiums: $105 - $110

• $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

About Kings and Queens: From Aretha to Britney, Elvis to Prince, Kelli Barrett (Wicked, FX's "Fosse/Verdon") and Jarrod Spector (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jersey Boys, The Cher Show) cover the gamut of musical royalty, spotlighting how this select group ascended to their respective thrones and created the most iconic and beloved hits of all time.