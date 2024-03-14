Jennifer Roberts Returns To Manhattan To Celebrate the 100th Birthday of Broadway Legend Sheldon Harnick

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MAC Award nominee, Jennifer Roberts, will return to Manhattan to celebrate Broadway legend Sheldon Harnick's 100th Birthday, with a one night encore of her cabaret show, Jennifer Roberts: She Loves….Sheldon!

The show is based on her decade long correspondence with the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning lyricist and composer, Sheldon Harnick.

Directed by Lance Roberts, the show will feature hits from Harnick's greatest and most-popular shows, including Fiddler On The Roof and She Loves Me. Jennifer also promises “several hidden gems” of rarely/if ever heard songs by the three-time Tony Award winner, with arrangements by Tedd Firth.

Jennifer, whose regional credits include Sarah Brown opposite Broadway leading man Tom Wopat in Guys and Dolls, is known for her heartfelt, entertaining and exhilarating shows that highlight her wide vocal range.

The creation of Jennifer Roberts: She Loves…Sheldon! reunited the singer with her regular collaborator Tedd Firth, the New York based accompanist, jazz pianist and composer. For this special performance Jennifer will be joined by Musical Director, Jon Weber.

Jennifer will be joined by All Night Strut director and Broadway veteran Lance Roberts (Music Man, My Fair Lady, Sunset Boulevard, Sister Act) as well as Steve Doyle, on bass.

April 30th 7 pm

The Green Room 42

570 10th Ave

New York, NY

Located Inside YOTEL New York Times Square

Tickets from $21

About the Artist

Jennifer has a global presence. Her debut album, with Tedd Firth, Steve Doyle and Tom Hubbard, entitled An Evening with Jennifer Roberts received a 2019 MAC Award Nomination, numerous rave reviews and continued airplay around the US and overseas. Jennifer is a frequent guest artist and announcer on The Great American Songbook Radio Station. She is a featured vocalist on Bob Levy's MAC nominated CDs While I'm Still Here and Ballads. She has performed in New York's top Cabaret rooms including Judy's Chelsea, Don't Tell Mama, Pangea, The Triad and The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Jennifer has appeared as Guenevere in Camelot, directed by Tod Booth, and in both the soprano and alto roles in several versions of All Night Strut directed by Fran Charnas. She boasts numerous radio and television commercials, as well as film and television appearances.