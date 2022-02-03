Jennifer Laura Thompson, Rob McClure & More Will Celebrate Feinstein's/54 Below's 10 Year Anniversary

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 10 Years of Reunion Concerts: Celebrating Feinstein's/54 Below's 10 Year Anniversary on March 6, 2022 at 7:00 and 9:45pm.

For the past ten years, Feinstein's/54 Below has notably played host to many magical cast reunions of Broadway shows, television, film and beyond. 2022 marks the tenth anniversary of Feinstein's/54 Below and all year the venue will be celebrating with special programming. The March 6th 10 Years of Reunion Concerts event will boast reunions of original casts of the stage and screen that have been a part of some of 54 Below's most popular reunion shows including Avenue Q, The Wedding Singer, Disney's Newsies, Bare, Footloose as well as television hits like MTV's "Legally Blonde: The Search For The Next Elle Woods" and Smash's iconic fictional musical Hit List. The night also promises to take shows that have had reunions at 54 Below and turn them on their head with exciting new performers!

The special concerts will be hosted by Sirius XM's Julie James ("Broadway Names With Julie James") and will feature Tommy Bracco (Disney's Newsies, Pretty Women, CBS's "Big Brother"), Giuseppe Bausilio (Disney's Newsies, Hamilton, Cats), Damon J. Gillespie (Disney's Newsies, Netflix's "Tiny Pretty Things"), Diana Huey (Disney's The Little Mermaid), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten!, Legally Blonde), Sara Kapner (The Band's Visit, Bare), Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose, Head Over Heels, Jersey Boys), Maggie Lakis (Something Rotten!, Avenue Q), Natalie Lander (ABC's "The Middle," MTV's "Legally Blonde: The Search for the Next Elle Woods"), Dorcas Leung (Hamilton, Miss Saigon), Rick Lyon (Avenue Q, "Sesame Street"), Tony Award® nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice, Chaplin), Chris Medlin (Mean Girls, Diana), Amy Spanger (Rock of Ages, Chicago), Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Scott Stangland (The Great Comet, Once), Tony Award® nominee Jennifer Laura Thompson (Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, Footloose) and Lauren Zakrin (The Great Comet, Once Upon A One More Time).

All performers are subject to change.

The evening will be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.

10 Years of Reunion Concerts: Celebrating Feinstein's/54 Below's 10 Year Anniversary plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, March 6th at 7:00pm and 9:45pm. There is a $40-$90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.