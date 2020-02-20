Jelani Remy, Emily Koch, and More Join MT SHORTS SINGS MOVIE MUSICAL

From Singin' In The Rain to The Greatest Showman and everything in between, get out your tap shoes and butter up your popcorn because for one-night-only, Feinstein's/54 Below is taking you to the movies! On Monday, April 6th, 2020, at 9:30PM, MT Shorts, the premiere platform for musical short films, will celebrate those that came before them by paying homage to the great movie musicals of the last century.

Casting for the April 6th concert includes Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Emily Koch (Wicked), Jai'len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants), John Daniel (The Book of Mormon), Sarah Routh Ellis (A Gentleman's Guide...), Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea), Jim Hogan (Waitress), Bryan Thomas Hunt (Billy Elliot), Greg Kamp (Catch Me If You Can), Kate McMillan (Moonshine), Ben Roseberry (The Lion King), MiMi Scardulla (We Are The Tigers), Kelly Sheehan (Irving Berlin's White Christmas) and special guests The Boy Band Project with more to be announced at a later date. Casting is subject to change. The evening will be music directed by Balint Varga.

MT Shorts Co-Founders Ellis and Kamp said "We are thrilled to share the LIVE songbook of the iconic movie musicals that inspired the creation of our company, alongside an incredible roster of artists/ friends of MT Shorts. Celebrate the marriage of theatre & film with us in a one-night-only multimedia concert experience!"

MT SHORTS SINGS MOVIE MUSICALS will be presented on April 6th, 2020 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Tickets start at $30 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit: https://54below.com/events/mt-shorts-sings-movie-musicals/





