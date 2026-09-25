Jeanna de Waal, Sara Al-Bazali and More Set for Upcoming 54 Below Shows

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Next week, from September 24 to October 4, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Next week at 54 Below: Diana the Musical’s Jeanna de Waal, Martina Barta, Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers, Heathers star Sara Al-Bazali, and more.

Manny Houston: AT THE CORNER OF BROADWAY AND HIP HOP – SEPTEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM

Join Broadway artist, music director, and songwriter Manny Houston (Illinoise, Freestyle Love Supreme) for a one-night-only musical showcase of original work that blends the drama of theatre with the energy of hip-hop. At the Corner of Broadway & Hip-Hop is a live mixtape experience featuring reimagined show tunes and original songs, brought to life by some of Broadway's brightest artists.

From Sondheim to SZA, Hamilton to (King?) Hov, Manny and his crew will transform cabaret into a musical crossroads where genres collide and creativity reigns. With special guests from hit shows such as Hamilton, MJ, Warriors, and more, this evening will redefine what it means to be theatrical, Black, and bold here on the 54 Below stage. Follow Manny @themannyhouston for a sneak peek into the mind of a new luminary.

Featuring Ashley Alexandra, John Clay III, Jared Dixon, Aneesa Folds, Jawan M. Jackson, Parris Lewis, Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes, and Ren Thompson.

Manny Houston is a multi-hyphenate artist, musician, and storyteller whose work lives at the intersection of theatre, hip-hop, and funk. A classically trained pianist with a degree in music from The College of Charleston, he has appeared on Broadway in ILLINOISE and is an alum of Freestyle Love Supreme, performing alongside the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady, and other musical improv icons.

Also a songwriter and producer who worked as an apprentice under Superproducer Duo Stargate, Manny fuses classical musicianship, hip-hop innovation, and theatrical storytelling — in order to be a part of the generation that is actively defining what Broadway can look and sound like.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS TOGETHER, TOGETHER: A Harry Styles CELEBRATION – SEPTEMBER 29 AT 7PM

Harry Styles will not appear at this performance.

54 Sings Together, Together: A Harry Styles Celebration brings the electricity of Harry Styles' sold‑out Madison Square Garden tour stop into the intimate glow of 54 Below. This one‑night‑only concert reimagines the spirit and sound of Harry's live show, where joy, vulnerability, and glitter-soaked freedom get to live together for one night. Watch as NYC's divas sing their hearts out featuring music from Harry Styles, including his debut album, Fine Line, Harry's House, and of course, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Part concert, part love letter, part collective catharsis, Together, Together invites audiences to step into a world where connection is the headline act, New York City is the backdrop, and everyone is welcome to dance, cry, and sing along. Come dressed for joy. Come ready to feel everything. Come together.

Produced and directed by Riley Keohane. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Featuring Nina Bogosian, Daphne Bruhmuller, Allison Calabrese, Anna-Grace Cummings, Ainsley Deegan, Meggie Ferguson, Evan T. Gray, Levi Green, Joseph Keegan, Mara Koenig, Caelyn Osbern, Maddy Grace Payne, Alex Seaman, and Celesté Yelena. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jeanna de Waal: SONGS I LOVE TO SING – SEPTEMBER 30 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Outside of her Broadway acting career, Jeanna de Waal continues to perform intimate concerts around the world, most recently appearing as a recurring guest artist with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Join Jeanna for an intimate evening of songs and some might even say jokes (!), thoughtfully woven into an effortlessly memorable evening. As BroadwayWorld reviewer Stephen Mosher wrote after one of Jeanna's celebrated 54 Below concerts, “And the singing… heavens to Betsy, the singing.”

Featuring special guests Maria Bilbao (Johanna in Sweeney Todd) and Tess Marshall (Titaníque)! Jeanna originated the title role in Diana The Musical on Broadway and Netflix. On Broadway, de Waal starred as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Heather in American Idiot. de Waal originated the role of Dawn in the A.R.T. production of Waitress by Sara Bareilles, and the role of Mary Barrie in the A.R.T. production of Finding Neverland, both directed by Diane Paulus.

Off Broadway, de Waal co-starred in the two-hander play Orwell in America at 59E59 Theatre and de Waal played Chris Hargensen in MCC Theatre's reimagined production of Broadway's Carrie. She is featured on the Carrie cast album released by Sh-K-Boom and Ghostlight Records. de Waal made her West End debut in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. Other notable credits include Glinda in the national tour of Wicked and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show at The Old Globe Theatre.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE MUSIC OF SCRUBS VOL. 2 – SEPTEMBER 30 AT 9:30PM

Scrub back into work with everyone's favorite actors turned singing doctors! After 2 years away, the musical medical staff of Sacred Heart are here to prescribe a second dosage of love, (after)life, and the best medicine of all: laughter. Hear tunes including “Guy Love” and “I'm Dominican” from the infamous musical episode, as well as popular hits by Fountains of Wayne, The Coral, Lazlo Bane, and Sara Bareilles from the show's more emotional moments. Whether gut-busting through songs about bowel movements or salivating at the memory of JD & Turk's annual Steak Night, the cast of 54 Sings the Music of Scrubs Vol. 2 encourages audiences alike to enjoy a shift full of entertainment's finest doctors, nurses, patients, and dead guys celebrating the return one of TV's greatest sitcoms!

Produced by Zach Faust and Brian Vaulx Jr..

Featuring Samuel Vincent Aubuchon, Diego Cordova, Morgan Dudley, Zach Faust, Zoey Johnson, Angeliqué Kortright, Nicole Lamb, Katie Lemmen, Kyra Linekin, Tori Jade Lopez, Claire McConnell, Marcus McGee, Kenzi Parsons, Morgan Perry, Paul F. Perry, Calvin Pierce, Jesse Pimpinella, Moana Poyer, Lily Rose, Anna Telfer, Kendall Tubbs, Brian Vaulx Jr., Dara Weinstein, Andrew Wright, and Liam Thomas Young.

Also joined by music director Ashley Grace Ryan on keys, Magda Kress on bass, and Tim Schneider on percussion. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARTINA BARTA – WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW IS LOVE: A Burt Bacharach TRIBUTE – OCTOBER 1 AT 7PM

Internationally acclaimed Czech-German jazz vocalist Martina Barta makes her 54 Below debut with What the World Needs Now Is Love, a sophisticated and deeply personal tribute to the legendary composer Burt Bacharach. Bringing a fresh jazz sensibility to Bacharach's timeless songbook, Barta reimagines classics such as “Alfie,” “The Look of Love,” “A House Is Not a Home,” and “(They Long to Be) Close to You” in intimate, original arrangements that reveal new emotional depth and nuance. Accompanied by a world-class NYC jazz trio, she honors Bacharach's unmistakable musical legacy while boldly making each song her own. This elegant and heartfelt evening of storytelling and song is a celebration of love, longing, and the enduring power of great music—exactly what the world needs now.

She is accompanied by a world-class NYC jazz trio, featuring Matt Baker on piano, John Webber on bass, and Adam Nussbaum on drums. A graduate of the Berlin University of the Arts/Jazz Institute Berlin and the Manhattan School of Music, Martina Barta has studied with jazz luminaries including Theo Bleckmann, Buster Williams, Judy Niemack, Kurt Rosenwinkel, and David Friedman. Her international career has taken her to prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Berlin Philharmonie, and Konzerthaus Berlin, as well as major festivals across Europe, Asia, and the United States. In 2017, she represented the Czech Republic at the Eurovision Song Contest, connecting with millions of viewers worldwide.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS JEFF BUCKLEY: IT'S NEVER OVER – OCTOBER 1 AT 9:30PM

54 Sings Jeff Buckley: It's Never Over is an intimate cabaret tribute at 54 Below celebrating the music and artistry of Jeff Buckley. Expect a heartfelt night of reimagined favorites and deep cuts, performed by a lineup of incredible singers and musicians. Each song taps into the emotion, vulnerability, and intensity that made Jeff Buckley's work so unforgettable. Whether you know every lyric or are just discovering his music, it's a chance to experience it in a fresh, personal way. It's all about honoring his legacy while letting his songs live and breathe on stage.

Produced by Ashley Castillo and Braiden Lee. Music direction by Lee.

Featuring Jesse Brasler, Devon Breese, Daphne Bruhmuller, Stella Burnside, Samara Castro, Aiden Connolly, Olivia DeMarco, Hannah Fertig, Andrea Hartmann, Camila Herrera, Tyler Landusky, Roscoe McDonald, Alana Melillo, Ava Newman, Ellistaire Perry, Sophia Theokas, and Alex Wright.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Matt Cavenaugh, Jenny Powers, AND THE CAVENAUGH POWERS FAMILY – OCTOBER 2 & 3 AT 7PM

The performance on Oct 3 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Reconnect with Broadway couple Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers in their new show, Keeping Up with the Cavenaughs. Matt is known for his Broadway roles as Tony in West Side Story and the title role in Urban Cowboy. Jenny starred as Meg in Little Women and Rizzo in Grease. Watch as the duo navigate the most challenging roles of their lives: parents to three lively (and genetically tuneful) children: the stalwart George, the gregarious Henry, and the queen of the kingdom, Rose. Directed by Joe Langworth with music direction by Phil Reno, this evening promises to satisfy your ears as it warms your heart with their Broadway favorites.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Chadwick Johnson: NO STRANGER TO LOVE – OCTOBER 2 AT 9:30PM

Billboard charting singer and songwriter Chadwick Johnson returns to 54 Below in No Stranger to Love, featuring new original releases and soulful standards of love and passion with selections from the icons who have inspired his artistry: George Michael, Donny Hathaway, Michael McDonald, and more, with a special tribute to Dolly Parton. Discover the stories behind the songs as Chadwick invites you on a journey to explore this timeless music.

Music direction by Nick Hetko.

Joined by Nick Hetko on piano, Philippe Lemm on drums, and Criston Oates on bass.

Chadwick is a singer, songwriter, and producer who approaches his craft as a storyteller and revels in the complexities of the human experience. His sound echoes the soulful stylings of acts like Lake Street Dive, the soaring vocals of Steve Perry, and the lyrical depth of Brandi Carlile.

Earlier this year Chadwick joined forces with Grammy and Academy Award nominated producer Kent Wells (Dolly Parton) and featured saxophonist Grace Kelly to release their new single “No Stranger to Love.” The Contemporary Blues track dropped in February 2026 and is the first from Chadwick's forthcoming full-length album.

Chadwick's EP Seasons Change is currently featured on Spotify's Editorial Playlist Blues Roots. His original single “Heart Crisis” made a splash in the UK, spending four weeks atop Music Week's Commercial POP Chart, peaking at #5.

Chadwick is a USA Songwriting Competition Honoree for his latest full length album Unbreakable, which hit #3 on the iTunes Blues charts. His 2019 album Stormy Love topped Billboard's Contemporary Jazz chart. His critically acclaimed single “Remember Love,” co-written with Hollywood actor and songwriter Kalani Queypo, explores the haunting effects of Alzheimer's from the perspective of a loved one. Proceeds from this song are donated to research for brain health.

In his personal life, Chadwick is a horseman who enjoys training horses and spending time outdoors. Chadwick keeps true to his heart and continues to impassion his audience with the soul and sincerity of his music, while remaining on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry. Learn more at ChadwickJohnson.com

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – OCTOBER 3 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans. Featuring Hannah Bank, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, William Michals, Macon Prickett, Luke Bob Robinson, and more stars to be announced! $58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 LOVES CAST ALBUMS! 3RD EDITION – OCTOBER 4 AT 7PM

Please join us for the third edition of 54 Loves Cast Albums!, a celebration of the recording medium that has preserved and popularized the scores of countless musicals over the decades. As this edition of the show will be presented during the 250th anniversary year of the birth of the United States, we will have a section of songs from musicals that are notable examples of Americana, including Oklahoma!, 1776, Ragtime, and Hamilton. Also featured will be two songs that became famous outside of the context of the Broadway shows for which they were written: “Feelin' Good” from The Roar of The Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd and “This Is the Moment” from Jekyll & Hyde.

The stellar cast is headed by two-time Tony Award nominee Josie de Guzman (Guys and Dolls, West Side Story), Broadway veteran Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Theatre World Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Erin Davie (Grey Gardens), international concert, cabaret, and musical theater star Ben Jones, world-famous Barbra Streisand tribute artist Steven Brinberg, and Sirius XM radio host Christine Pedi, plus Joe O'Malley, BJ High, and Samantha Chiodo from the recent Ghostlight Players/CSI 250th anniversary production of 1776, with a special guest appearance by the eminent cast album producer Thomas Z. Shepard.

This show is being directed and hosted by Michael Portantiere, with Michael Lavine as musical director/pianist. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sara Al-Bazali: WAIT FOR IT – OCTOBER 4 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sara Al-Bazali, current standby Veronica and Heather Chandler in Heathers Off-Broadway makes her 54 Below solo debut in Wait for It. Featuring music by Renee Rapp, Joe Iconis, and new arrangements of some of her favorite musical theatre songs, the show is a journey through the music that has shaped her life and career.

Music direction by Tyler Arle. Produced by Spencer Sher.

Featuring special guests Nick Brogan, Fletcher Kim, Nora Landy, Devin Lewis, Jimin Moon, Keke Nesbitt, Syd Sider, Owen Ashbery Smith, and Alyssa Enita Stanford.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Jeanna de Waal: SONGS I LOVE TO SING September 30 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Matt Cavenaugh, Jenny Powers, AND THE CAVENAUGH POWERS FAMILY October 3 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Sara Al-Bazali: WAIT FOR IT October 4 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 11 Hrs 14 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming