Martin Bonventre to Make Solo Debut at 54 Below in November
The performer draws on his background in regional theatre and New York's cabaret scene to blend classic showmanship with contemporary style.
54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Martin Bonventre in Swingin' in a New Dimension on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 9:30 PM.
Bonventre returns to the New York stage with a high-energy night of classic songs driven by rhythm, movement, and storytelling. A charismatic baritone and natural showman, he brings the Great American Songbook and golden-age musical theatre to life with the swagger of a nightclub performer and the precision of a theatre artist.
Featuring selections from Golden Boy, She Loves Me, and timeless standards, the evening builds from intimate moments to full-throttle swing, backed by a band of top New York musicians. Fresh off multiple sold-out shows at The Green Room 42 and a sold-out album release at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Bonventre delivers a performance that blurs the line between cabaret, concert, and night out.
'At 34, Martin has a lot of future ahead of him—and from where I stand, all of it looks great.' — Will Friedwald, author and jazz journalist.
Martin Bonventre in Swingin' in a New Dimension plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street, NYC) on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Doors open at 9:00 PM; the show begins at 9:30 PM. Online tickets are $19.50 (including $4.50 in fees)–$47 (including $7 in fees); VIP seating is $52.50 (including $7.50 in fees), and premium seating is $58 (including $8 in fees). An additional $6 in fees applies to tickets purchased at the box office. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. For tickets on the day of performance after 7:00 PM, call (646) 476-3551.
MORE ABOUT MARTIN BONVENTRE
Martin Bonventre is a New York-based singer, actor, and dancer whose work brings together classic American popular song and musical theatre. His stage credits include the national tour of A Bronx Tale, Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, Annie, and A Chorus Line. His recording project Swingin' in a New Dimension reflects his approach to storytelling through song, rhythm, and movement. His live performances have included The Green Room 42 and The Laurie Beechman Theatre.
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