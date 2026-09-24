Martin Bonventre to Make Solo Debut at 54 Below in November

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54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Martin Bonventre in Swingin' in a New Dimension on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 9:30 PM.

Bonventre returns to the New York stage with a high-energy night of classic songs driven by rhythm, movement, and storytelling. A charismatic baritone and natural showman, he brings the Great American Songbook and golden-age musical theatre to life with the swagger of a nightclub performer and the precision of a theatre artist.

Featuring selections from Golden Boy, She Loves Me, and timeless standards, the evening builds from intimate moments to full-throttle swing, backed by a band of top New York musicians. Fresh off multiple sold-out shows at The Green Room 42 and a sold-out album release at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Bonventre delivers a performance that blurs the line between cabaret, concert, and night out.

'At 34, Martin has a lot of future ahead of him—and from where I stand, all of it looks great.' — Will Friedwald, author and jazz journalist.

Martin Bonventre in Swingin' in a New Dimension plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street, NYC) on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Doors open at 9:00 PM; the show begins at 9:30 PM. Online tickets are $19.50 (including $4.50 in fees)–$47 (including $7 in fees); VIP seating is $52.50 (including $7.50 in fees), and premium seating is $58 (including $8 in fees). An additional $6 in fees applies to tickets purchased at the box office. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. For tickets on the day of performance after 7:00 PM, call (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT MARTIN BONVENTRE

Martin Bonventre is a New York-based singer, actor, and dancer whose work brings together classic American popular song and musical theatre. His stage credits include the national tour of A Bronx Tale, Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, Annie, and A Chorus Line. His recording project Swingin' in a New Dimension reflects his approach to storytelling through song, rhythm, and movement. His live performances have included The Green Room 42 and The Laurie Beechman Theatre.

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