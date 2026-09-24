Ryan Fogler to Present THE JOURNEY THROUGH THE AMERICAN SONGBOOK at 54 Below
The performance will take place on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
54 BELOW will present Ryan Fogler in The Journey Through the American Songbook on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 9:30 PM. Step back in time with Ryan Fogler for an evening celebrating the music, style, and spirit of the great American crooners. The Journey Through the American Songbook is a live musical journey through the songs and performers who helped define American popular music throughout the 20th century.
With a voice rooted in the tradition of the classic crooner and the theatricality of a modern musical-theatre performer, Ryan brings his own modern energy to the timeless music of legendary performers including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, Nat King Cole, and more.
Part concert, part cabaret, and part musical time machine, The Journey Through the American Songbook explores the enduring appeal of this music while introducing it to a new generation. The evening combines swinging arrangements, intimate ballads, storytelling, and the unmistakable charm of the classic supper-club performer.
Ryan Fogler is joined by pianist Jim Quinlan, drummer Andrew Hulle and bass player Guy Coppers-Constantino. Ryan Fogler in The Journey Through the American Songbook plays 54 Below on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 9:30 PM, with doors opening at 9:00 PM.
MORE ABOUT RYAN FOGLER
Ryan Fogler is a singer, actor, and cabaret performer whose work is rooted in the timeless tradition of the American crooner. After receiving a box of Frank Sinatra records from his grandfather for his 13th birthday, he developed a passion and appreciation for an era of music that has stuck with him ever since.
Ryan has performed throughout New York and beyond, including at 54 Below and Chelsea Table and Stage in Nonna's Supper Club, The historic Forestburgh Playhouse, The historic Shawnee Playhouse, The Milford Theater, Woodloch Resort, and many more venues. He is a NYC TADA alum, Paper Mill Show Choir Alum, and Open Jar Alum. He has worked alongside artists like Lorreta Swit, Jordan Peele, and many more.
The Journey Through the American Songbook marks Ryan Fogler's return to 54 Below for an evening celebrating the enduring music of the American crooner.
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