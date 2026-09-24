Ryan Fogler to Present THE JOURNEY THROUGH THE AMERICAN SONGBOOK at 54 Below

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54 BELOW will present Ryan Fogler in The Journey Through the American Songbook on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 9:30 PM. Step back in time with Ryan Fogler for an evening celebrating the music, style, and spirit of the great American crooners. The Journey Through the American Songbook is a live musical journey through the songs and performers who helped define American popular music throughout the 20th century.

With a voice rooted in the tradition of the classic crooner and the theatricality of a modern musical-theatre performer, Ryan brings his own modern energy to the timeless music of legendary performers including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, Nat King Cole, and more.

Part concert, part cabaret, and part musical time machine, The Journey Through the American Songbook explores the enduring appeal of this music while introducing it to a new generation. The evening combines swinging arrangements, intimate ballads, storytelling, and the unmistakable charm of the classic supper-club performer.

Ryan Fogler is joined by pianist Jim Quinlan, drummer Andrew Hulle and bass player Guy Coppers-Constantino. Ryan Fogler in The Journey Through the American Songbook plays 54 Below on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 9:30 PM, with doors opening at 9:00 PM.

MORE ABOUT RYAN FOGLER

Ryan Fogler is a singer, actor, and cabaret performer whose work is rooted in the timeless tradition of the American crooner. After receiving a box of Frank Sinatra records from his grandfather for his 13th birthday, he developed a passion and appreciation for an era of music that has stuck with him ever since.

Ryan has performed throughout New York and beyond, including at 54 Below and Chelsea Table and Stage in Nonna's Supper Club, The historic Forestburgh Playhouse, The historic Shawnee Playhouse, The Milford Theater, Woodloch Resort, and many more venues. He is a NYC TADA alum, Paper Mill Show Choir Alum, and Open Jar Alum. He has worked alongside artists like Lorreta Swit, Jordan Peele, and many more.

The Journey Through the American Songbook marks Ryan Fogler's return to 54 Below for an evening celebrating the enduring music of the American crooner.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 09 Hrs 08 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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