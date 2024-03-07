Jaye Maynard to Honor Blossom Dearie at Chelsea Table + Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present vocalist Jaye Maynard in a special show “Bird Amongst the Blossom: A Tribute to the Blossom Dearie Songbook,” honoring the centennial of the music legend on the actual day of her 100th Birthday, Sunday, April 28 at 7:00 PM. Maynard pays homage to, but doesn’t imitate, the wised-up jazz-babydoll stylings of the late Blossom Dearie, to preview Maynard’s upcoming album. Jon Weber serves as music director, with Leon Lee Dorsey on bass, and Blossom’s own Dave Silliman on drums. Special guest artists will include Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Nabate Isles, international flutist Celina Charlier, and vocalist Eve Fleischman. Tickets are $25-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Blossom Dearie was a unique and inimitable singer, pianist and songwriter whose legacy of material is fresh, hip, smart, and sassy. Maynard styles her show as a mid-century modern cabaret to inform and entertain, containing songs written exclusively for or by Dearie including Mahriah Blackwolf, Bob Dorough, Johnny Mercer, and Dave Frishberg.



UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE





Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 PM

Klea Blackhurst

“Everything The Traffic Will Allow – The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman”

*Livestream Available*

Everything The Traffic Will Allow is Klea Blackhurst’s loving tribute to the songs made famous by the quintessential stage personality Ethel Merman. Rather than a Merman imitation, Klea offers a paean to the great Broadway legend that serves as a potent and happy reminder of Merman’s sheer, undeniable importance to both the history of twentieth century entertainment and the iconic composers like Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and Jerry Herman, who wrote songs just for her. The engagement is a rare chance to experience Blackhurst’s crackling wit and powerful vocals as she performs her brilliant, savvy valentine to one of American theatre’s greatest stars.



Saturday, March 16 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn’t it a Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.



Thursday, April 18 at 7:00 PM

LAURA ANGLADE QUARTET

The Laura Anglade quartet, including Ms. Anglade on vocals, Ben Rosenblum on piano and accordion, Marty Jaffe on bass, and Ben Zweig on drums, draws their repertoire from the Great American Songbook and French classics made famous by Michel Legrand, Barbara, Charles Trenet, and more.



Friday, May 3 at 7:00 PM

Rosemary Loar

“Vagabond Heart” – Album Release Concert

Broadway (Sunset Boulevard, Chess), cabaret and recording artist Rosemary Loar revisits her love of jazz in her newest and most musically ambitious show yet which launches her 12th album: Vagabond Heart. This is an evening of out-of-the-box arrangements and hilarious and heartbreaking stories of where and how the music was chosen and inspired. She sings well known standards, her original compositions, and classic Broadway songs, all with a twist that has become expected of Ms. Loar. The show will be directed by Barry Kleinbort, with music direction Frank Ponzio on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass, and Vito Lesczak on drums.



Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at 7:00 PM

Karen Mason and Louis Rosen

“Ages Since the Last Time”

*Livestream Available*

Broadway and cabaret star Karen Mason and award-winning songwriter and performer Louis Rosen reunite for a celebration of almost 50 years of collaboration and friendship, with two evenings of Louis’ songs and a few selections by their dear mutual friend, Karen’s original musical director, the late Brian Lasser.



