Jason Danieley Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below Beginning Wednesday 9/18

Beloved Broadway and concert performer, Jason Danieley (Pretty Woman, The Full Monty, The Visit), will bring "A Heart to Heart" to Feinstein's/54 Below this September 18-21 at 7:00pm. In this evening he shares stories and songs from that deep well of his heart, creating an evening of loving and remembering, filtered through jazz standards, and backed by a jazz quartet. The night will feature songs like, "I Believe in You," "My Romance, "Time After Time," "Young and Foolish," and many more. This is sure to be a show you won't want to miss.

In a career spanning two decades, Jason Danieley made his Broadway debut as the titular role in the Harold Prince revival of Candide in 1997, in which he was the recipient of the Theatre World Award and nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Danieley has since appeared in Broadway productions of The Full Monty, Curtains, Next to Normal, Chicago, The Visit, and was most recently in Pretty Woman at the Nederlander Theater. He has recorded numerous albums, including his solo album Jason Danieley & The Frontier Heroes, and regularly performs his solo concerts around the country.



Cover charges begin at $65 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. VIP and Premium seating start at $85. All seating, including Premium seating, is cabaret style and guests may be seated with other parties. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/events/jason-danieley-2. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





