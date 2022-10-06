Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JUSTIN ELIZABETH SAYRE IS A 40-YEAR-OLD WOMAN to be Presented at Joe's Pub This Month

The show is a deep dive into self-acceptance, the beauty of finally seeing yourself, and a whole lot of dirty jokes.

Oct. 06, 2022  

Joe's Pub will present the new one-hour comedy special, Justin Elizabeth Sayre is a 40-Year-Old Woman from playwright and performer Justin Elizabeth Sayre on Sunday, October 16 at 9:30 PM. The show - a deep dive into self-acceptance, the beauty of finally seeing yourself, and a whole lot of dirty jokes - is a mixture of stories and observations with a Sayre-ish slant that has become a staple of downtown. It's an evening of hilarity, celebrating the stylish women of yesterday, but also a path toward being a "40-Year-Old Woman" all on your own. Regardless of age, race, gender, ability. To Sayre, being a "40-Year-Old Woman," is a state of mind. The show will take place at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street, at Astor Place). Tickets are available HERE.

"This show is intensely personal, and yet so out there." Sayre says. "It's about who am I, certainly, and who I've always been, but finally becoming the person I am. I see the "40-Year-Old Woman," as an archetype. Those stylish, determined, and confident women that have always fascinated and delighted gay audiences. Myself certainly. But how do you live like that? How do you become that confident? That grand? That self-possessed? Writing this show has shown me a path. A path that I'm still on, but a path that I'm excited to share."

JUSTIN ELIZABETH SAYRE is a writer and performer who Michael Musto called, "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg." Sayre is a fixture of the downtown cabaret scene in New York, first with their long-running variety show, The Meeting (Bistro Award-winning and two MAC nominations). They are currently in residency at Joe's Pub at the Public with their new variety show, "Assorted Fruit." As a playwright, Sayre's work has appeared at Dixon Place, The Wild Project, The Celebration Theatre, Dynasty Typewriter, and La MaMa Experimental Theatre. Their 12-part-epic Ravenswood Manor, a camp-horror-soap-opera, was called "a sharply written and well-acted exemplar of the horror-comedy genre," by The Los Angeles Times and is currently being developed with Sony Television and RuPaul. Sayre has written a series of YA Novels - Husky, Pretty, and Mean - released by Penguin Books, and the book, From Gay to Z: A Compendium of Queer Culture, just released by Chronicle Books. Sayre has written for television, working with Michael Patrick King on his hit CBS comedy, "2 Broke Girls" and Fox's "The Cool Kids." Sayre also appeared on HBO's "The Comeback" with Lisa Kudrow.


