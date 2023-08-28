JM Ross and Emily Kay Will Play Chelsea Table + Stage On September 10th

Two singing neighbors walk into a bar...

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Singer Emily Kay has joined forces with singer-songwriter JM Ross for a new show that will play Chelsea Table + Stage on Sunday, September 10th at 7 pm.

As described on the CT+S website, Emily and JM are "two neighbors turned collaborators whose love for music has brought them together to perform in several venues throughout the city."  Kay reports that "Something that makes this set special is that we truly are great friends. Every song has so much love poured into it, and we are having an amazing time singing and playing together and hope to invite the audience in with us on that journey."

Promising a wide range of music featuring songs by artists like Lake Street Dive, Sammie Rae and the Friends, Kelly Clarkson, Rennee Rapp and Jamestown Revivial, Emily remarks that she and Jim love to interact with their audience, in order to create an authentically fun and entertaining evening.  The duo that has performed at THE LOFT at lululemon, uptown at Manhattanville, and, soon, at Arlene's Grocery (November 8th) will also perform some of Ross's original compositions - indeed, this will be Emily Kay's first time to sing with JM Ross on his music.

Ross and Kay are quick to point out that their main goal is to have fun and give their patrons a set of tunes that they will be singing all week, after enjoying a night at Chelsea Table + Stage where, hopefully, guests will feel free to laugh, clap, dance and even "belt their face off."

Joining Emily and JM for their September 10th show will be pianist Max Mulready, drummer Luis Burgos Jr., and guitarist Vin Landolfi, all under the Musical Direction of Mr. Mulready.

For information and reservations to the EMILY KAY AND JM ROSS show on September 10th at 7 pm, visit the Chelsea Table + Stage website HERE.

Emily Kay has a website HERE.




