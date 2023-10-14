JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Will Play Hackensack Performing Arts Center on October 28th

“My goal has always been to tour the country singing and celebrating great talent with Cast Party,” Jim Caruso says. “And that’s just what we’ve been doing!”

After the recent 20th Anniversary Celebration of the weekly Birdland event in NYC, host Caruso and musical director Billy Stritch have taken the wildly popular open mic/variety show to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, London, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Orlando, and Indianapolis. The good news is that they are prepping to make a trip up the road to the much-handier Hackensack, NJ, where Cast Party will make its debut at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 28 at 7:30 PM.

“I’m especially excited to play HACPAC. Not only do I get to play ringmaster to a slew of very talented locals, but some of our most dazzling New York City performing pals will take part in the onstage fun. Cast Party is always an impromptu, high-energy party, and I can’t wait to step onto that stage. So many friends have played HACPAC, and I’ve heard raves about the venue. It’s going to be an epic show!”

While it’s always fun to cheer the Cast Party performances from the audience, the real fun starts when musical hopefuls storm the stage, armed with nothing but sheet music and a dream! (Interested performers are asked to email caruso212@aol.com for details.) As Mr. Caruso told Broadway World “We have enjoyed performances from the Broadway, jazz, cabaret, pop, folk, and rock scenes. And we love a good tap dancer! Are you a guitar virtuoso? We need you! A ventriloquist? Join us!”

Past Cast Party participants have included Tony Bennett, Ariana Grande, Darren Criss, Liza Minnelli, Natalie Cole, Martin Short, Jeff Daniels, Charlie Puth, The Real Housewives of New York City… and thousands of others.

Jim Caruso knows from show biz. He has been celebrating talented folks in New York City at Birdland, the iconic music room, for the past twenty years. In his spare time, he made his Broadway debut alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony-winning show Liza’s at The Palace, has won seven MAC Awards, nine BroadwayWorld Awards, and two Summit Awards for his work in nightclubs. Jim recently performed with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall in a tribute to Barry Manilow with the legendary singer-songwriter himself. The great hall was also his happy home in concerts with Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, and the songwriting team of Kander & Ebb. Jim was honored to sing with a bevy of Broadway stars at President Clinton’s First State Dinner at the White House. He currently produces the weekly Broadway at Birdland concert series and performs (again, weekly) with Billy Stritch at Bemelmans Bar at New York City’s Carlyle Hotel. His most recent CD, “The Sunday Set” (Club44 Records), was recorded live at Birdland with Mr. Stritch at the piano and Steve Doyle on bass.

Speaking of Billy Stritch, at Cast Party on the 28th, Hackensack is lucky enough to enjoy one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scenes. Beyond his work accompanying thousands of Cast Party participants, he’s headlined in some of the most prestigious theaters and nightspots in the world and has been musical director for show biz greats like Tony Bennett, Linda Lavin, Linda Eder, Christine Ebersole, Paulo Szot, and a 25-year collaboration as accompanist and opening act for Liza Minnelli. He is the co-writer of the number one Grammy-winning song “Does He Love You” recorded by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis, and more recently by Reba and the legendary Dolly Parton. He has recorded five solo CDs, and his latest CD release, “Billy’s Place” (Club44 Records), is a pared-down collection of favorite songs.

This will be the first Cast Party at HACPAC, a state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center that’s been a haven for both emerging talent and established professionals. The beautiful theater embodies the city’s commitment to providing exceptional programming that exceeds all expectations.

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the Piano, and Steve Doyle on Bass

Saturday, October 28 at 7:30 PM

Hackensack Performing Arts Center, State Street, Hackensack, NJ

HACPAC.com or 201-820-3007.

Photo of Jim and Billy together, and Billy Stritch's portrait are by Bill Westmoreland.

Jim Caruso's photo is by Christopher Boudewyns.



