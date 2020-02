Back by Popular Demand! J. Mark Mcvey (Jean Valjean, Les Mis) will be appearing at Birdland Jazz Club Monday, February 17th @7PM.

Joining Mark will be Special Guests Christy Tarr (The Who's Tommy, Jekyll & Hyde) and Nina Hennessey (Cats, Les Mis).

They will perform some of the best music ever written by some of the greatest composers taking you to Broadway and Beyond!

