Isabelle Georges Stars In OH LÀ LÀ! A Passionate Journey Through The French Repertoire And Beyond At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Isabelle Georges in Oh Là Là! February 22nd 2024.

Feline and fantastique, the eclectic cabaret French Star Isabelle Georges returns to New York with her critically acclaimed Oh Là Là!

Her trademark soaring vocals, theatrical delivery and a stunning all-star band, lead you on a passionate journey featuring classic French repertoire including the music of Aznavour, Bécaud, Brel, Piaf... along with her recent original composition and also including a new song by Maury Yeston.

With musical director and vocalist Frederik Steenbrink, Isabelle bursts through stories of love, survival and dreams in an unbeatable mixture of jazz, cabaret and pop.

Musical direction, piano & vocals by Frederik Steenbrink. Joined by Yacine Boularès on reeds, Thomas Hubbard on the double bass, and Ray Marchica on the drums.

Isabelle Georges in Oh Là Là plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday February 22 2024 at 9.30 PM. Cover charges are $35-$45 ($41-$51 with fees.) Premiums are $55-$75 ($62-84 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ISABELLE GEORGES

A radiant presence, a voice that reaches for the stars, Isabelle Georges brings to life her inspiring artistic and cultural heritage in a joyful combination of Musical Theatre, French chansons, Classical Music, Jazz and Yiddish music.

This melting pot of music and languages reflects her free-spirited, ever curious nature, honed from childhood. Isabelle made her stage debut, starring in Michel Legrand's Award-winning Musical Le Passe-Muraille (Amour).

Her creativity has resulted in shows including: Judy and Me, Padam Padam, a tribute to Norbert Glanzberg, Broadway en chanté, From the Shtetl To New York, Amour Amor, Happy End, Dorothée a Bikhele lider or Oh Là Là, de Paris à Broadway!

For Symphonic Broadway, Yiddish Rhapsody, C'est si bon and Ève & Adam, Isabelle sought the company of symphony orchestras. This created a range of propositions that permitted her to perform in venues as prestigious as the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées and the Philharmonie in Paris, Vienna's Musikverein, Amsterdam's Concertgebouw, New York's 54 Below, Edinburgh, Radio France and Avignon Festivals.

Isabelle doesn't travel alone; she is enhanced by those she meets along the way. Including American choreographer Matt Mattox, French singing teacher Jean Salamero, composer Michel Legrand, singer and musical director, Frederik Steenbrink, composer Maury Yeston, Iconic French Jazz piano player René Urtreger, Sirba Octet, acclaimed concert pianists Jeff Cohen and Bruno Fontaine, accordionist Roland Romanelli, Trio Zadig...

Isabelle will be Madame Fabian in the much-anticipated American series, We Were the Lucky Ones produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Recordings: Une étoile et moi (2003), December Songs & Something to Live For (2006), Du Shtetl à New York (2008), Yiddish Rhapsody (2009), Padam Padam (2011), Broadway en chanté (2014), Vienne-Paris-Hollywood (2017), Oh Là Là! (2019), Hâte-toi lentement & Dorothée, a bikhele lider (2021), Isabelle Georges chante Bécaud (2022), Vingt-quatre heures de la vie d'une femme and Bûchette et l'arbre magique (Releases in 2024)