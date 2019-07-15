Irish Composer Lauryn Gaffney Tp Appear With Special Guests At Feinstein's/54 Below!

Feinstein's/54 Below presents the New York debut of Irish composer and songwriter Lauryn Gaffney. The performance will feature songs from international award winning musical Big Shot, described as "A theatrical storm worthy of a Tony Gong" (Irish Mirror).

With its blend of energy and poignancy, along with all the show-stopping drama one would expect, Lauryn and Big Shot represent the future of Broadway. This performance will showcase one of Ireland's most promising composer-lyricists, and simply cannot be missed. Expect a powerhouse cast of some of West End's, Ireland's, and New York's greatest talent. Featuring Amy Penston, Donal Brennan, Sorcha Fenlon, Sean MacMahon, Andrew Smyth and Jade Young. This special evening will also feature a debut duet from sisters Lauryn and Georgia Gaffney.

Tickets available now: https://54below.com/events/lauryn-gaffney/





