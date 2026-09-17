Photos: See Highlights from CHARLES BUSCH SINGS JOHNNY MERCER at 54 Below

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Tony Award-nominated actor, playwright, and cabaret entertainer Charles Busch (The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, Die, Mommie, Die, Psycho Beach Party) returned to 54 Below on September 11 and 12 with a new show of songs written by Great American Songbook legend Johnny Mercer. A two-time MAC Award winner and Bistro Award honoree, Charles has created a unique place in the cabaret world as a sensitive musical interpreter and as a hilarious and touching teller of tales. With music direction by Jono Mainelli, who accompanied on piano, this evening will include some of Mercer’s most beloved songs, like “Moon River” and “On The Atchison, Topeka, and the Santa Fe” alongside several lesser known Mercer gems.

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Featuring special guests Ashley Austin Morris (Die, Mommie, Die off-Broadway, “The Electric Company”) and Jimmy Stull on guitar.

Read a review of the show by Stephen Sorokoff here.

Learn more about Charles Busch and where to follow him online at www.charlesbusch.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

See photos below from the September 11 show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Comedian Ashley Austin Morris. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Comedian Ashley Austin Morris. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Jimmy Stull. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Jono Mainelli. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Jono Mainelli. Photo credit: Conor Weiss