Interview: RUPAUL Star Ginger Minj Talks THE BROAD'S WAY at 54 Below

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Get ready for a night of wit, charm, and powerhouse vocals as the incomparable Ginger Minj makes her highly anticipated 54 Below debut on Tuesday November 10 at 7 pm! Known for her stunning performances on “RuPauls Drag Race,” her scene-stealing roles in film and television, and her undeniable talent as a singer and storyteller, Ginger is set to take the stage in an unforgettable evening of music, comedy, and heart. The show will feature Douglas Goodhart (That Bachelorette Show Off-Broadway) and more stars to be announced!

Ginger Minj is a seasoned entertainer with a background in musical theater, comedy, and live performance, who captured international attention on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” most recently as the winner “All Stars” Season 10, where her sharp wit, dynamic stage presence, and powerful vocals have cemented her as one of the most dominant and memorable contestants ever.

She recently released the first single from her upcoming album, The Broad’s Way, out November 6. We spoke about the new album, 54 Below debut show, and more.

How does it feel to be making your 54 Below debut?

Excited AND scared! Truly, it’s been on my bucket list for so long and it feels like every time it’s been in my grasp, something else snatches me away. I’ve always believed that everything happens when it’s supposed to, and this is definitely the right time to take on this legendary space.

Can you tell us a little about what it was like putting together THE BROAD’S WAY?

It’s been a journey, for sure! I’m such a Broadway baby that it was difficult to narrow the EP down to just five songs. When it came time to expand on that for the 54 Below show I thought, “Oh! Finally I’ll be able to sing ALL of my favorites!” But as I was making the setlist and found myself about thirty songs deep, I realized I was right back where I was in the beginning: a proud mama struggling to pick her favorites. I had to narrow it down to songs that represented who I was, who I am, and who I hope to become, which means a lot of other favorites fell to the wayside. That’s okay, though, we’ll save them for the sequel!

The first single you released from your new album is “The Ladies Who Lunch.” Gun to your head, which singer does your favorite version of that iconic Sondheim song?

Oh, this isn’t even difficult. Patti LuPone’s performance at Stephen Sondheim’s 80th birthday concert (you know, the one with all of those iconic women in their gorgeous red gowns?) is the best that song has ever been! She was in the pocket that night and her little “wink wink” to Elaine Stritch on “Does anyone still wear a hat?” Absolutely priceless! I find myself watching it anytime I need a little boost.

Aside from putting your 54 Below show together, what have you been filling your time with lately?

Ginger was born as an extension of my love of Musical Theatre, and I’ve been really blessed to have found success in TV, film, and stage work. Aside from starring in “Stop! That! Train!” And sold-out runs as Glinda in “LICKED!”, a sapphic parody of “WICKED” that tells the true story of Elphaba and Glinda set to the music of Ariana Grande (which I also wrote), I finally got to play Edna Turnblad in HAIRSPRAY at Sacramento Music Circus. Broadway World even said it was the best production of the show you guys had ever seen, which was so sweet! I’ve been able to check a lot of things off of my bucket list, but Broadway has always been the ultimate goal, so hopefully that’s on the horizon!

Who or what have you been listening to lately?

The older I get, the more eclectic my taste in music has become. Depending on what dopamine hit I need, I alternate between Ariana Grande, Tina Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, 80s rock, 90s country and, of course, show tunes, show tunes, show tunes! I’m also such a theme park nerd that sometimes I’ll just sit and listen to Disney and Universal soundtracks. I’m always living for Epcot’s “Living With the Land”!

Do you have any other upcoming projects or shows you'd like to tell us about?

I’m currently working on a new film that I can’t say too much about, but it’s a really beautiful and funny story about friendship and connection. Aside from that, I’m always writing, always touring, always creating something new! Follow me on all of my socials to find out what’s next.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Yes! Stream my music (my discography is as eclectic as I am!), check out my book, “Southern Fried Sass” and, especially in today’s political climate, get out there and support drag!

Follow the star at gingerminj.com

Stream “The Ladies Who Lunch” here.

Get tickets to see Ginger at 54 Below in November here.

See The Broad's Way digital presave here and The Broad's Way vinyl preorder here.

Header photo credit: Jackson Davis

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