Interview: David Archuleta of WARM ME UP HOLIDAY TOUR at Sony Hall, December 5th

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It’s the most wonderful time of the year - isn’t that what they say? Well, with Halloween just a few days away, we are about to head into the sprint from All Hallow’s Eve to New Year’s Day, and, this year, it’s going to be even more wonderful than ever because David Archuleta is releasing a new full-length Christmas album. WARM ME UP is the completion of an EP David started last year titled MY ONLY WISH. That handful of new holiday tunes was so wonderful that the one-time American Idol decided it deserved to be a more complete listening experience, and he spent the first half of 2026 writing and recording a new handful of tunes which, when put together, make up one of the most joyful (and playful) Christmas albums you are likely to buy this year. In anticipation of the release of the album, David got on the phone with me to talk about his relationship with Christmas music, the fans who flood his SRO concerts, and the traditions and treats that make the Archuleta holiday season sweet.

This interview has been edited for space and content.

David Archuleta, welcome to Broadway World!

Thank you. Always great to be with BroadwayWorld and with you.

Now, David, I want to make sure I have this right, okay? In the last 12 months, you released the album Earthly Delights, then you did the Earthly Delights tour. You released the EP My Only Wish, then you did a mini tour for that. You released your memoir DevOUT, with accompanying music and audiobook, amid a book tour; and now you have a new Christmas CD titled Warm Me Up and a tour. Is that everything?

Yes. I guess I didn't realize how much I was doing. I got a little ambitious this last year with the projects.

So I guess my first question is, are you getting enough rest?

You know what, Stephen, I finally am catching up on rest. I have not been going out. Usually, when I have some time off, I'll go out and see friends and whatnot, but I was like: I need to just catch up on sleep. And it's been wonderful. Just being a couch potato, and watching a couple of shows and falling asleep early has been a dream.

That sounds nice. So, David, you have a real thing going with Christmas music. Where does that come from?

It may come from just the fact that Christmas is my favorite holiday. It has been since I was a little kid. I loved the Christmas lights, the wonder and the music - it just seemed like such a cheerful time that people allowed themselves to dream a little more, to be a little kinder to each other, and allow themselves to get in touch with their child within more. It's like they give themselves permission to be a kid again… just for a season. And I love all of that. To be able to make it last longer and make music that captures that is just a delight. It's a real delight.

On the subject - when people make Christmas albums and Christmas movies, they have to be created in the summer months, and every creative who makes Christmas art has their own way of getting inspired. What are your secrets?

When I was in the studio, writing songs for Warm Me Up, we had a Christmas tree to get us all in the mood. I feel like a Christmas tree with some lights on it really makes a difference; it can go a long way.

Dave Villa, David Archuleta and Savannah Sgro on the right, Annelisa Franklin in the middle.

You released your first Christmas album 17 years ago, and it was predominantly traditional Christmas music. Then, Winter in the Air was a mixture of traditional music and secular music. My Only Wish was all songs that you had a hand in writing. And now you have this new album, which is mostly songs that you wrote. Tell me about the evolution of your relationship with Christmas music.

I think what's interesting about my first Christmas album was that, at the time, I was working with my dad; he was very closely involved with what I did. That first Christmas album, Christmas From The Heart, was my dad's baby. He had negotiated with my record label and management to be the co-executive producer on that album - he was pretty adamant about making it happen and being closely involved in it, so the record label agreed to make something work. And it was a great Christmas album. It's one that my fans have really enjoyed.

It was one that I didn't feel really reflected my own take on the holidays; it was really my dad's take. So Winter in the Air was more a step into, "Hey, I wanna make happy Christmas music." 'Cause ever since I was a kid, my favorite ones were “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree" and “Holly Jolly Christmas,” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” but my dad was like, "No, that takes away from the true meaning of Christmas, and it has to be sacred." So I was like, "You know what? I can respect that,” because I was very religious. I was a good Mormon boy, and I thought if my dad wanted it to be a reverent, sacred Christmas album, I could honor my dad in doing that. But now that I'm older, it's kind of like: you know what? I didn't really give myself a chance to indulge in my youth and being the kid that I wanted to be during Christmas. So I'm making music that I feel is fun for all ages; it can be fun for kids, it can be fun for adults, and I can relish in that.

I maybe shouldn't tell you this, but I listen to your Christmas music all year round.

Oh my goodness, really?

Yes.

That's amazing.

I listen to “Christmas in California” and “Sleigh Ride” throughout the year, man.

I'm so glad you enjoy them.

What has you psyched about this new album?

I feel like there are more flavors of different genres of music in here. The title track, “Warm Me Up,” is kind of like an 80s synth vibe that we pulled from the Gap Band, New Edition, and Bobby Brown inspirations, mixed with some David. Then there's “Santa's on His Way Tonight,” that I was like, "Well, it's a fun, cheery song, but I wonder how Freddie Mercury would start this. I can't do quite like Freddie Mercury can, but I wanna pay tribute to him. Let's see what will come out of this.” And then there's a song that's more of a Hispanic vibe called “Nochebuena,” which is Christmas Eve in Spanish. I wrote that in tribute to my mom, my family, my heritage. There's this classic, fun, cheesy “Happy Christmas,” so, I feel like there's just a little more blend, and it includes the songs from last year from My Only Wish - I was just getting into it, but I started it so late, I didn't get to complete a whole album. So Warm Me Up is basically completing last year's EP into the album that I wanted it to be.

It's a wonderful record. I've been listening to it. It's very authentic to you.

Oh, thank you, Stephen. I'm curious, is there one that stood out for you as a new listener?

You know what? As I was listening to it, every single song, I thought, "Oh my gosh, this is so good…" and the next track, "Oh my gosh, this is so good…" but I think the one that surprised me was “Merry Christmas Baby.”

Merry Christmas Baby! I love that! It slipped my mind right now, so I'm glad you brought it up. I'm glad you like it.

I love the album.

Thank you.

I don't know if you know Alicia Witt - she’s an actress who does a lot of Hallmark Christmas movies, and she wrote and sang a song titled “I'm Not Ready for Christmas” for one of her Christmas movies. And it got me thinking: when are we gonna get you in a Hallmark Christmas movie?

Oh my goodness. Wow, I hadn't even thought about being in a Hallmark Christmas movie. My friend, Jordin Sparks, I believe she's done them. It seems like it would be a fun thing to do.

I think you've gotta do it, man.

I'll have to look into it.

What's a Christmas tradition from your youth that you maintain today?

A Christmas tradition that I maintain today… goodness. I think the one thing that we keep is that we have a family dinner together. I think that's the only thing that we've maintained because my family's traditions have changed so much. As Mormons, we were very religious. We would go to church, and there'd be a Christmas special that they'd have on Sunday. For several years I went to sing for the Mormon missionaries at their training center on Christmas Day. And now I'm like, "Wow, I don't do any of that anymore." We keep it more casual. It's not as much of a religious experience - my mom used to read the nativity story for all the grandkids and kids. My parents also transitioned from religion; I think we're all having a break and just making it more family-focused this time, making presents for the grandkids; we do that too. I'm excited to get back into Christmas with this album. I think it'll lift the family's mood to be excited about Christmas again, after some changes.

I guess it's time to make some new traditions.

Yeah. What are some good Christmas traditions that you've enjoyed over the years? If there are some good ideas…

This is crazy, but my husband and I like to go over to Macy's during the last hour of shopping on Christmas Eve and watch the madness. We don't buy anything; we just watch all the people and the mishegas.

Oh my gosh. Wow. I think that would stress me out - I feel like I take on other people's emotions too much.

Yeah, if you're prone to stress, I can't recommend it.

But it does sound like quite an experience.

It is, trust me. David, your concerts feature VIP meet-and-greet packages that really excite your fans. Tell me about your dedication to connecting with your fans.

Oh, man, I think it's what makes it worth the long-term haul of a career because you don't know, really, what making a career is gonna look like, being an artist, having a fan base, and having to rely on that fan base to have a career. When I have the meet-and-greets, and I see fans that are still there after all the years and are, over a decade, coming to the shows, and learning how much it means to them… this is their chosen place that they've made for themselves to come to, to get away from their own hustle and bustle of life, their own stresses, their work and their problems - that my shows and my meet-and-greets are a place where they feel they can escape, I think I've only recently come to truly understand and appreciate that, as I've gone to music festivals and made that my escape and my joy and where I can find community. I get it now. Some fans will come to several shows. They'll make a whole trip out of it. And I was like, "How is that worth the money to fly and book hotels and get the time off from work and all that?" People compliment me at the venues, saying, "Your fans are such sweet people." They're just sweet people. I couldn't ask for better fans and better supporters to come and to interact with and to feel supported and loved by. They make it happen. They allow me to live my life and to pay my bills and to pay my workers and my band and my dancers and to keep on going and to make more music. And the fact that people enjoy it is the cherry on top.

When I attended the show at the Gramercy Theater, the Earthly Delight Show, I was down on the floor with the crowd, and I noticed what a wide demographic you have there. There were people of varying ages, races, and sexualities. To what would you attribute that difference in your fan base?

I have to give credit to American Idol because it was such a big audience - it reached families, and not just families, but everybody. It was the show that people would tune in and talk about when they would go to work, amongst their employees and their coworkers. I think that, and what came after that - a couple of cameo appearances on iCarly and Hannah Montana. I have kids who come, and they'll be like, "Oh my gosh, I watched you when I was a little kid." And what's weird is some of those kids will come and say, "My grandma loves you. And I had to come for her.” “My mom loved you." It's such a weird place to be, that I've always had a lot of support from grandmas, but that makes sense because I was so close with my grandma and I loved her to death. So to me, it almost was like an homage to how meaningful my grandma was to me, that maybe they felt like they could find a grandson parasocially with me.

I understand you just lost your grandmother, and I'm keeping you in my heart.

Thank you. I appreciate that. She passed last week, and fortunately I was able to be there.

That's a blessing.

She wasn't conscious, but I was able to be there the last day that she had on this earth.

I'm very glad to hear that.

Thank you.

That's important for you.

Yeah, it is. She was a singer, she loved music, she was a songwriter, and her love for performing affected her family, the generations to come. I hope that I can carry her legacy. And there's a song I'll be singing called “Nochebuena”, which is on Warm Me Up, and I feel like it'll be a song that I'll be paying tribute to her on this tour.

That's nice. Now, as we wrap this up, I'd like to hit you with a couple of quick little rapid-fire questions, if I may.

Let's do it!

The best Christmas movie is…

Oh, It's a Wonderful Life!

The best non-David Archuleta Christmas album is…

Well... probably Michael Bublé.

The best Christmas TV special…

I mean, A Charlie Brown Christmas because the soundtrack is just so great.

Right? The best Christmas food is…

I would have to say tamales.

The best Christmas beverage is…

I do love hot chocolate.

Christmas in the country or Christmas in the city?

I would say Christmas in the suburbs; that's how I mostly know it.

The best place to hang the mistletoe is…

In the doorway of the dining room so that everyone can call people out who are standing under it to be like, "Oh, you gotta kiss someone!"

David, thank you so much for chatting with me today. I can't wait to see you at Sony Hall on December 5th.

Oh, Stephen, thank you. I'm looking forward to having you there, and I hope you can have so much fun.

The WARM ME UP HOLIDAY TOUR begins November 28th in Salt Lake City, and continues through December 20th, when David plays Modesto, California. Tickets are available HERE.

The New York performance of WARM ME UP HOLIDAY TOUR is December 5th. Get tickets at the link above.

WARM ME UP releases on October 30th, and all the places it will be available are accessible HERE.

The David Archuleta website is HERE.

Photo credits: Warm Me Up album cover by Joseph Adivari, DeVOUT book cover by Robert Ascroft, Winter in The Air album cover by Robby Klein.

Photo of David Archuleta's Joe's Pub Christmas show by Stephen Mosher







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