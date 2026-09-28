ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Will Honor Corey Glover and Jeff Gerson at Sony Hall

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Rockers On Broadway will celebrate its 33rd anniversary with Rockers 33 on November 2, 2026, at Sony Hall in New York City. The milestone concert will bring together Broadway performers and rock musicians for an all-genre evening of music in support of arts education. The concert will honor rock legend Corey Glover and Ambassador of Rock, Jeff Gerson.

The concert will feature performances spanning rock, pop and country, with special musical tributes celebrating Dolly Parton, Tim Curry and Duncan Sheik.

Special guests will include Lisa Lisa and Toni Menage, three-time Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann, Major League Baseball star Cole Tucker, who will take over the drum kit for a special guest number, and Tommy Brunett of Modern English and the Tommy Brunett Band.

The evening will star Michael Cerveris, a two-time Tony Award winner for Fun Home and Assassins; Bradley Dean, who has appeared in Chess and Galileo; Keirsten Hodgens of Six; Brian Charles Johnson of Spring Awakening and American Idiot; Donnie Kehr of Jersey Boys, The Who's Tommy and Billy Elliot; Pomme Koch of The Band's Visit; Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard of Spring Awakening; Ryann Redmond of Frozen, Bring It On and Once Upon a One More Time; Max Sangerman of A Beautiful Noise and Beau; and Bligh Voth of Jagged Little Pill and The Band's Visit. Additional performers will be announced.

The event will also feature Rockers On The Rise performers, with additional participants to be announced.

Now in its 33rd year, Rockers On Broadway uses live music and performances to support arts education and emerging talent. The anniversary concert will celebrate the organization's history of bringing Broadway and rock artists together while raising support for the future of the performing arts.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 13 Hrs 56 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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