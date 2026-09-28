ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Will Honor Corey Glover and Jeff Gerson at Sony Hall
The performance will take place on November 2, 2026.
Rockers On Broadway will celebrate its 33rd anniversary with Rockers 33 on November 2, 2026, at Sony Hall in New York City. The milestone concert will bring together Broadway performers and rock musicians for an all-genre evening of music in support of arts education. The concert will honor rock legend Corey Glover and Ambassador of Rock, Jeff Gerson.
The concert will feature performances spanning rock, pop and country, with special musical tributes celebrating Dolly Parton, Tim Curry and Duncan Sheik.
Special guests will include Lisa Lisa and Toni Menage, three-time Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann, Major League Baseball star Cole Tucker, who will take over the drum kit for a special guest number, and Tommy Brunett of Modern English and the Tommy Brunett Band.
The evening will star Michael Cerveris, a two-time Tony Award winner for Fun Home and Assassins; Bradley Dean, who has appeared in Chess and Galileo; Keirsten Hodgens of Six; Brian Charles Johnson of Spring Awakening and American Idiot; Donnie Kehr of Jersey Boys, The Who's Tommy and Billy Elliot; Pomme Koch of The Band's Visit; Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard of Spring Awakening; Ryann Redmond of Frozen, Bring It On and Once Upon a One More Time; Max Sangerman of A Beautiful Noise and Beau; and Bligh Voth of Jagged Little Pill and The Band's Visit. Additional performers will be announced.
The event will also feature Rockers On The Rise performers, with additional participants to be announced.
Now in its 33rd year, Rockers On Broadway uses live music and performances to support arts education and emerging talent. The anniversary concert will celebrate the organization's history of bringing Broadway and rock artists together while raising support for the future of the performing arts.
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