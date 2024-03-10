Interview: After a Hiatus, Lauren Worsham And Kyle Jarrow of SKY-PONY Are Back at Mercury Lounge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indie-pop band Sky-Pony, led by married couple Lauren Worsham (Tony-nominated actress for Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and Kyle Jarrow (Tony-nominated writer for SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical) is returning to Mercury Lounge on March 14th for their very first show in four years. Their first post-pandemic show will feature opener LAKES, as well as their standard “lush, lyrical, often cheeky indie-pop with a healthy dose of theatrics.” We spoke a bit about the band, what they’ve been writing lately, and what’s coming up next.

How does it feel to be coming back for your first show after the pandemic?

LW: We played our last club gig in March of 2020, three days before NYC shut down. It was both incredibly fun (sold out crowd) and incredibly scary (we were all sick and had heard about this wild virus). So coming back to Mercury Lounge four years later feels like coming home. We love that venue and have performed some of our greatest gigs there. In a way, it feels like closing the chapter on the pandemic for us.

Lauren, how do you feel like your musical theatre background informs your indie-pop performances?

LW: My theater background is on prominent display in our costumes (usually handmade and wackadoodle) and our band's performance aesthetic: over-the-top theatricality with storytelling being front and center. For people to come out and spend an evening with us, I feel it is imperative that we provide some real entertainment both visually and aurally!

What types of songs have you been writing lately? Do you have any favorites, and if so can you tell me a bit about it?

KJ: The band recently released two new singles -- "The Answer" and "Circus Wire" -- written by Lauren and me and produced by our guitarist Kevin Wunderlich. (You can find them on Spotify, Apple Music, et cetera if you're interested!) These are the first new Sky-Pony songs we've put out in about two and a half years. Subject-wise, they're both very hopeful -- more hopeful than some of our older songs, for sure. I guess we're looking for hope in our lives right now? They also play with more electronic influences than we've used in the past. That's been a fun new Sky-Pony flavor to explore.

What's coming up next for each of you?

KJ: Recently I've been spending most of my time writing scripts for film and television. I worked on the most recent season of Star Trek Discovery, which premieres on April 4 on Paramount+! I've also got a new musical called NOIR, written with Duncan Sheik, which we hope to bring to Broadway next season. Stay tuned for more info on that!

LW: A mere few weeks after our club gig I'll be back in NYC for the 10th anniversary of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder at 54 Below. The reunion was scheduled for October 2023 and I would have missed it as I was performing at the Geffen in The Engagement Party in Los Angeles under the direction of Darko Tresnjak. However, after the tragic and sudden death of our beloved composer Steven Lutvak, the reunion concert was rescheduled for March. I'm looking forward to seeing my castmates and hugging, plus singing the glorious tunes. Aside from that, little gigs here and there, auditioning, running half-marathons and raising two crazy, dramatic, brilliant little girls.

Is there anything else you want to add about the band or this next upcoming show?

LW: Come out and see us, you will not regret it. Fun will be had!!!

Tickets to see Sky-Pony at Mercury Lounge are available online here.

Visit Sky-Pony's website for more information.