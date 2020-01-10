IT TAKES TWO Featuring Zach Adkins, Allie Trimm and More is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present It Takes Two: Broadway's Most Iconic Duos on January 27th, 2020. It Takes Two is a night of songs from Broadway's most iconic duos including duets and solos sung by characters such as Bonnie and Clyde, Christine and the Phantom, Danny and Sandy. This star-studded show will leave you singing along to all your favorite Broadway hits.

Featuring songs from musicals such as Side Show, Bonnie and Clyde, and The Last Five Years, It Takes Two is the perfect reminder of just how great it is to find your other half. The cast includes Zach Adkins, Allie Trimm, Morgan Siobhan Green, Dan DeLuca, Tyler Conroy, Lindsey Brett Carothers, Peter LaPrade, Tatiana Wechsler, April Lavalle, Eve O'Brien, Morgan Reilly, and Nigel Richards. The show is musically directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Carrie and Ginny King.

It Takes Two plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 27th, 2020. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





