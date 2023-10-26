INTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS To Play 11th Year at 54 Below

The long running installment of the SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED series returns for another Halloween

By: Oct. 26, 2023

54 Below presents

Back for its 11th annual performance

INTO SWEENEY TODD’S WOODS

Sweeney Todd meets the witches, giants and mysterious men of Into the Woods…

A special edition of the long-running Sondheim Unplugged

Sunday, October 29 at 7pm

In person and livestream!


Into Sweeney Todd’s Woods is back for an eleventh smash year to celebrate Halloween!! Well Hello, Little Girl… There are Giants in the Sky at 54 Below when host Rob Maitner (Sondheim Unplugged) and some of Broadway and cabaret’s spookiest talents (along with a ghoulish trio of Sondheimhood’s creepiest musicians) collide for a night celebrating the music of these two landmark musicals. God, That’s Good! The trees rustle, a wolf howls, something’s eerie in the night air: it’s The Last Midnight. The perfect way to start your Halloween celebrations… He shaved the necks of gentlemen who never thereafter…

Into Sweeney Todd’s Woods returns to 54 Below on Sunday, October 29th at 7pm at the famed midtown Manhattan nightclub. The cast includes special guests Lucia Spina and Alysia Velez (both of the recent Into the Woods Broadway revival). Also featured are Scott Coulter, Harris Doran, Jonathan Raviv, Julie Reyburn and vocal quintet Marquee Five. Rob Maitner once more provides hosting duties, and John Fischer provides music direction, with Jerry DeVore on bass and Jonathan Russell on violin.

This year for the first time, the festivities will be live-streamed, so enjoy the show in-person or from your own cozy living room!

For in person tickets visit THIS link on the 54 Below website.

For the livestream the 54 Below link you want is HERE.



