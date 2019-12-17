I CAN MANSPLAIN Comes to The Triad Theatre

The writing team of Ames and Platz makes their Off-Broadway debut in I Can Mansplain at the Triad Theatre January 17 &18. A straight white man falls in love with, is broken by, and tries to fix the women in his life - what a concept! But in "I Can Mansplain," it's not so simple. A young man, self-assured yet self-sacrificing, examines the women he comes into contact with in all their glory and flaws, but how much will the desire to fix them end up breaking him? It's an old story of masculinity, a new story of femininity, and a journey of human beings loving, losing, and longing to be taken care of.

Written, performed, and produced by Brian Ames and Halley Platz. I Can Mansplain is an adaptation of a classic one-man show and musical revue. With Ames at the piano, he gives voice to the story through dramatic monologue and musical numbers a kin to folk singer in a coffee house. Platz serves as a guide to the audience and gives her own reactions and perspective to the story. Together, they take the audience on a journey that will make them laugh, cry, and think.

I Can Mansplain plays The Triad Theatre (158 West 72th Street) on January 17th & 18th at 9:30pm. There is a $20 cover charge and a 2-beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.Triadnyc.com.





