Holigay Comedy! DOM WE NOW OUR GAY APPAREL Featuring Dominick Pupa At The Duplex

Dominick Pupa returns to The Duplex with his annual, all-new holiday show skewering the best and worst of 2019. It's a pop culture roasting along with holiday song parodies that will ruin the Christmas classics for you forever. This year featuring ten times the shade, as we close out not just a year, but an entire decade of regret.

DOM WE NOW OUR GAY APPAREL 2019 will be performed as a weekly residency, every Saturday been Thanksgiving and Christmas (11/30, 12/7, 12/14, 12/21) at the world famous cabaret theatre at The Duplex, located at 61 Christopher Street. For comp/press tickets/opportunities, please respond to this email or call 917.991.9027. A press release and images are attached. For tickets, times and other info, please visit www.dommentary.com. And check out the idiotic ad campaign saluting 2019's memorable moments on the @dominickpupa Instagram page.

Dominick Pupa is a comedian and host who has appeared on stages across the US and UK for more than two decades. He cut his teeth as a go-to warmup comic for more than a dozen TV shows including The View, Tyra Banks, Ricki Lake, and Live with Regis & Kelly. He made his Carnegie Hall debut in 2013 as the host of the Lucie Awards, and has hosted events for charitable organizations nationwide. Earlier this year at The Duplex, in honor of Stonewall50, he performed a sold-out 4-week run of TWIRLED HISTORY, a comedic reimagining of life if gay people ran the world from the beginning of time. A clinically diagnosed Cher addict, he premiered, "Gypsies, Tramps & Me," to acclaim in 2015. The following year he counted down to Cher's 70th birthday with the internet series #70DaysOfCher, and the celebratory spectacle, "Cherstruck." A cease-and-desist from Cher is forthcoming. He appears as Mister P in the new series, "Lo: The New Adventures of Ultimate Man's Ex-Girlfriend," which premiered at this year's Austin Film Festival.

Dominick is also an Emmy-nominated television producer who has served as a producer or executive producer on some of the most-talked-about hits of the reality age including The Bachelor, Wife Swap, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and (currently) Long Island Medium. He lives in The Bronx with his husband and their bulldog, Gravy. His website is www.dommentary.com.

#Dommentary





