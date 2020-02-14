Hidden Cabaret Will Present American Idol's Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

American Idol finalist Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon heads to New York this Monday, February 17th to celebrate his new album Namesake with two sets on piano and guitar.



Harmon appeared on this past season of American Idol where he immediately connected with judge Katy Perry over both growing up as pastor's kids. The story of how his family struggled with his sexuality won the hearts of many fans, but it was his incredible vocals that landed him all the way in the Top 6 where Perry controversially saved another contestant over him. Along the way, Harmon had many memorable performances, including a duet of Time After Time with Tony Award winner and Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo. Also, after watching him on Idol, Tony Award winner Ben Platt sought him out to perform with him.



Harmon has released two singles from his new album on Spotify-Almost Heaven, his audition song from Idol, and Sweet June Nectar. Guests can expect to hear these songs and many more at the shows.



Performances will be Monday, February 17th at 7pm and 9:30pm (doors open at 6pm and 9pm, respectively). Tickets start at $15 with a $25 food/beverage minimum for the early show and a $15 food/beverage minimum for the late show.



Hidden Cabaret is a series of music, magic and more currently in residence at Secret Room NYC, located at 707 8th Ave between 44th and 45th Streets behind the copper door.

For more information, visit www.HiddenCabaret.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You